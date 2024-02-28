ADVERTISEMENT

4:00 PMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Canada vs Costa Rica live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Canada vs Costa Rica live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Shell Energy Stadium.
3:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Canada vs Costa Rica online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

Canada vs Costa Rica can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the Canada vs Costa Rica match corresponding to Matchday 3 of the group stage of the Concacaf W Gold Cup?

This is the start time of the Canada vs Costa Rica match on February 27, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 4:00 p.m.

Japan: 02:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours

Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.

South Africa: 09:00 hours

Australia: 00:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 11:00 a.m.

3:45 PMan hour ago

Canada Declarations

Beverly Priestman spoke prior to this clash: "On paper I was always going to be here until 2027. But I think this sends a message to the players, to the organization."

"If you look at the end of the year, it's not surprising that things have improved on the field. Because that's what I could spend my time on. We finished the year the way I would like to see Canada Soccer continue to move." Go ahead, which is an investment in the women's team, a lot of planning off the field where I'm not looking at the budget left and right."

"That was a critical piece because I was able to focus on what I feel I'm good at. At the beginning of the year, it was nothing like that. If anything, I spend my time worrying about things that no other head coach in the world it is. And like I say, there's a correlation between how we did on the field and what I had to do off it."

3:40 PMan hour ago

Costa Rica's last lineup

D. Solera; M. Elizondo, M. Valenciano, V. del Campo, F. Villalobos, G. Guillen; A. Herrera, R. Rodríguez, P. Chinchilla, G. Villalobos; S. Scott.
3:35 PMan hour ago

Canada's latest lineup

K. Sheridan; K. Buchanan, V. Gilles, J. Rose; D. Rose, Quinn, J. Flemming, C. Lacasse; A. Lawrence, O. Smith, A. Leon.
3:30 PM2 hours ago

How does Costa Rica arrive?

Costa Rica beat El Salvador two goals to zero, the Costa Rican squad needs a victory if it seeks to qualify for the next phase.
3:25 PM2 hours ago

How does Canada get there?

Canada beat Paraguay four goals to zero, the Canadian squad will seek to close the phase with a victory to qualify for the quarterfinals.

3:20 PM2 hours ago

The Canada vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium

The Canada vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Shell Energy Stadium located in Houston, United States. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Canada vs Costa Rica match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the group stage of the Concacaf W Gold Cup. The match will take place at the Shell Energy Stadium at 5:00 p.m.
