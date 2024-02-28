ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay here to follow Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC live
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC live, as well as the latest information from Anfield. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.com.
Where and how to watch Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC online live in the FA Cup 2024
The Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.
Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC will be streamed on the Star+ app.
Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC live online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC FA Cup match?
This is the kick-off time for the Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC match on February 27, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 17:00 hours
Brazil: 17:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 4:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 16:00 hours
Southampton FC key player
Adam Armstrong, striker. A great English striker of 27 years old, he is currently the best scorer of the team in the season in the EFL Championship with 16 goals in 33 games, he has also given 11 assists, a very complete striker that has allowed his team to be in the positions to fight for promotion, this player is key for the next duels in the closing of the season.
Liverpool FC key player
Mohamed Salah comes into the final after missing his side's last few games following injury at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt. The 31-year-old right winger returned against Brentford where he scored a goal and provided an assist in 45 minutes, although he was booked in midweek against Luton Town. He has 19 goals and nine assists in 28 games this season, second only to Erling Haaland as top scorer. In the Carabao Cup he has only one goal in two games played in this competition.
History
Both teams have played a total of 116, of which Liverpool has 60 wins, there have been 25 draws and Southampton has won 31 times.
In terms of FA Cup matches they have played 10 times, of which Liverpool won six times, they have two draws and Southhampton won twice.
Southampton
Southampton is having a great season in the EFL Championship, this team the previous season was relegated from the Premier League being in the last place, undoubtedly a hard blow for the fans, the goal now is certainly to seek promotion in any way they can, currently the team is placed fourth in the table with sixty-seven points, a good amount to still have a chance of promotion. Even so, their attention is focused on advancing to the FA Cup.
Liverpool
Liverpool comes into this match after defeating Chelsea in the Community Shield Cup final by 1-0 in extra time. At the moment, the 'reds' are the leaders of the Premier League and are still in with a chance of advancing in the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's team is facing numerous injuries and will most likely rotate its roster for this match.
The match will be played at Anfield
The Liverpool vs Southampton match will be played at Anfield, located in the city of Liverpool, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1884, has a capacity for approximately 54,000 spectators.
The stadium comprises four stands: Spion Kop, Main Stand ("Main Stand"), Kenny Dalglish Stand ("Kenny Dalglish Stand") and Anfield Road ("Anfield Road").
The stadium comprises four stands: Spion Kop, Main Stand ("Main Stand"), Kenny Dalglish Stand ("Kenny Dalglish Stand") and Anfield Road ("Anfield Road").
The record attendance at this stadium is 61,905, set in 1952 in an FA Cup match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FA Cup match: Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.com