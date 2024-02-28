ADVERTISEMENT
History between both teams
Wolverhampton and Brighton have faced each other several times. The last 5 clashes have ended in three victories for Brighton, one draw and on another occasion the winner was Wolverhampton.
Arrival Brighton
The English team is already at the Molineux Stadium for their third game of the FA Cup and they are doing their warm-up exercises.
Welcome!
We are just under one before the match between Wolverhampton and Brighton begins at the Molineux Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
What time is the Wolverhampton vs Brighton match for English FA Cup 2024?
This is the start time of the game Wolverhampton vs Brighton of February 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brighton's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, James Milner, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Groß, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.
Wolverhampton's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
José Sá, Craig Dawson, Tote Gomes, Max Kilman, Boubacar Traoré, João Gomes, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Matt Doherty, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto.
Brighton players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Brighton's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Wolverhampton. English player Solly March (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Defender Pervis Estupiñán (#30) is another distributor of play on the pitch that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper Jason Steele (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
Brighton in the tournament
Brighton is doing well in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in seventh position in the general table after 10 games won, 9 draws and 7 lost, they have 39 points. It is Brighton's third game in the FA Cup, in the third round of the tournament is when they joined the Premier League and Championship teams. Their last game was on January 6, 2024, resulting in a 4-2 victory against Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium and thus they advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, for the great team they have and the good time they are going through.
Wolverhampton players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Wolverhampton Wanderers' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brighton. Korean player Hwang Hee-Chan (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Pedro Neto (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper José Sá (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
Wolverhampton in the tournament
The Wolverhampton football team is progressing well in the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (first football division in England), they are in ninth position in the general table with 11 games won, 5 draws and 10 lost, achieving 38 points . Wolverhampton will play their third game of the tournament, their expectations are very high and they seek to become champions. Their last game was against Brentford on January 16, 2024, the game ended in a 3-2 victory at the Molineux Stadium and thus they managed to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, without However, they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Molineux Stadium is located in the city of Wolverhampton, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 60,345 spectators and is the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1889 and underwent renovation in 1993.