What time is Tigres vs FC Juarez match?
This is the start time of the game Tigres vs FC Juarez of 28th Fabruary in several countries:
Where To Watch Tigres vs FC Juarez around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
February 28, 2024
20:00 ET
TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
February 28, 2024
22:00
Bolivia
February 28, 2024
20:00
Brasil
February 28, 2024
22:00
Chile
February 28, 2024
22:00
Colombia
February 28, 2024
20:00
Ecuador
February 28, 2024
20:00
Spain
February 28, 2024
00:00
Mexico
February 28, 2024
19:00
ESPN
Peru
February 28, 2024
20:00
Watch out for this Tigres player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; André-Pierre Gignac. The current Tigres attacker has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field; likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Watch out for this FC Juárez player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Michael Santos. FC Juárez's penalty area killer has been characterized as a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics for him to set off the gunpowder at any moment of the match and tip the balance in favor of his team to get the victory.
Last FC Juárez lineup:
S. Jurado; Edson, M. Mosquera, F. Calvo; J. Abella, J. Salas,D. García, A. Vukcevic; D. Villalpando; A. García, M. Santos.
Tigres' last lineup:
N. Guzmán; J. Angulo, Samir, G. Pizarro, J. Aquino; R. Carioca; J. Brunetta, F. Córdova, F. Gorriarán, D. Lainez; A. Gignac.
Background:
FC Juarez Tigres have faced each other on a total of 9 occasions (3 draws, 20 wins for Tigres) where the balance is entirely in favor of the felines. In terms of goals scored, Tigres outstrips FC Juárez, with a total of 17 goals scored and 9 for the visitors. Their last duel dates back to Day 2 of the Apertura 2023 where Tigres drew 1-1 with the Juárez bravos.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Universitario, affectionately nicknamed "El Volcán", is an outstanding soccer stadium located in the heart of the campus of the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León, in the metropolitan municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. With a capacity of 42,500 spectators, this impressive venue is home to the local Tigres de la UANL team, which competes in Mexico's First Division. Inaugurated on May 30, 1967, the Estadio Universitario opened its doors with a thrilling match between CF Monterrey and Atletico Madrid, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The honor of scoring the first goal in this historic venue went to Mariano Ubiracy. This stadium has left its mark on the history of world soccer, especially during the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, where the phenomenon of "La Ola" (The Wave), a celebration characterized by waves of applause and cheers that sweep through the stands during sporting events, became popular.
Seeking the championship
On the other hand, the UANL Tigres will be looking to continue on the right foot in the tournament and gradually accumulate points to continue to position themselves in the upper zone of the general table in their quest to qualify for the playoffs, advance to the grand final and add yet another title to their trophy cabinet, which has been growing exponentially in recent tournaments. Tigres comes with the same obligation as always, to get the three points that will allow them to remain at the top of the general table and secure their place in the playoffs.
We have to start galloping
Bravos de Juárez have had a tough start to the championship, as they are the only team in Liga MX that still hasn't won after 8 games played, so the situation is getting worse and worse for the border team. For now, they average a total of 2 ties and 5 defeats, with only two points, taking into account that they still have a game pending due to the suspension of the game against Puebla because of the death of Puma Chávez.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and fans alike with the best action in the Mexican football fields. Once again, another tournament starts where 18 teams will face each other along 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarter-finals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament because once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns as there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa America, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams as the most outstanding ones will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Similarly, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The Tigres vs FC Juarez match will be played at Estadio Universitario, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 8:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Tigres vs FC Juarez!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.