Cincinnati vs Cavalier live from the CONCACAF Champions League 2024
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cincinnati vs Cavalier live corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions League 2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from TQL Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Cincinnati vs Cavalier online and live from the CONCACAF Champions League 2024?
This is the start time of the Cincinnati vs Cavalier match in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 20 hours on Star+
Brazil: 21 hours on Star+
Chile: 21 hours on Star+
Colombia: 19 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 19 hours on Star+
US (ET): 19 hours No Broadcast
Spain: 01 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 18 hours on ESPN
Paraguay: 21 hours on Star+
Peru: 19 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 21 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 20 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Cincinnati's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Roman Celentano, Matt Miazga, Ian Murphy, Miles Robinson, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo, Luciano Acosta, Bret Halsey, Yuya Kubo, Corey Baird and Sergio Santos.
Luciano Acosta, player to follow!
The Cincinnati midfielder arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 21 goals and 14 assists so far last regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Acosta should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Álvaro Barreal and Sergio Santos for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Cincinnati get here?
The Cincinnati team will face the Cavalier and will seek to continue its path in the CONCACAF Champions League. They finished in first place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20 wins, 9 draws and 5 losses to reach 69 points. They ended their participation in the MLS Playoffs by losing to the Columbus Crew in the conference final and without being able to fight for the MLS title. The Orange and Blue will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue advancing within the CONCACAF Champions League and seek their first title in this competition. In this season, the team maintained a good base led by Luciano Acosta, Sergio Santos, Álvaro Barreal, Alec Kann, Miles Robinson, Malik Pinto and Yuya Kubo to strengthen all the team's lines. Those from Cincinnati will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference in search of getting back into the Playoffs and moving on to the next round.
Cavalier's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jeadine White, Richard King, Kyle Ming, Gadial Irving, Jeovanni Laing, Dwayne Allen, Mackenson Cadet, Shaniel Thomas, Dwayne Atkinson, Jalmaro Calvin and Orlando Russell.
Shaniel Thomas, player to watch!
The Cavalier forward arrives as one of the team's important references and as the top scorer who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 12 goals and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Thomas should focus on is having greater consistency on the field and combining better with players like Richard King and Nicholas Hamilton for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does the Cavalier arrive?
The Kingston team enters the TQL Stadium to face Cincinnati and continue its path in the CONCACAF Champions League. They are in fourth place in the Jamaica Premier League with a record of 7 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses to reach 24 points. They arrive after falling in the first leg by a score of 2 to 0 and now they want to respond and try to surprise. The Cavalier will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue advancing within the CONCACAF Champions League and seek its first title in this competition. This season, the team maintained a good core led by Richard King, Dwayne Atkinson, Nicholas Hamilton, Shaniel Thomas, Jalmaro Calvin and Christopher Ainswoth, to strengthen all the team's lines. Those from Kingston will try to have a great season and continue adding important victories to lead their conference in search of getting back into the Playoffs and getting past the first round.
Where is the game?
The TQL Stadium located in the city of Cincinnati will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this season of the CONCACAF Champions League. This stadium has a capacity for 26,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2021.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cincinnati vs Cavalier match, corresponding to the First Round of the CONCACAF Champions League 2024. The match will take place at the TQL Stadium, at 7:00 p.m.