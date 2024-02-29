ADVERTISEMENT

How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm live on TV & Online?

If you want to watch the game Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm live on TV, your options are: Fox Sports If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: GOAT (YouTube) If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm match for Saudi Pro League match 2024

9:50 AMan hour ago

Speak, Luís Castro! - Manager of Al-Nassr

"We always want coaches from our country and our friends to be successful. But when we face each other, we always want our team to win."

"It's always good to meet them, but there's no special feeling in playing against them. A clash between two teams is always a battle on the field, and in a battle on the field there are no friends. We know that one of the two had to die and the The law of survival says that we want to survive, I want my team to survive. I would like to take this opportunity, however, to wish Vítor the best of luck on this adventure in Saudi Arabia, may he be very happy in Riyadh with his Al Shabab. I will try to be happy with my Al Nassr".

"Cristiano is not that person. Attempted interference, nothing. Nor am I that person who loses leadership in the locker room. There's not even any conversation. In my role as coach, throughout my career, I always knew exactly what my goals were. daily obligations, giving face for a team. I know exactly what it's like to be a captain like Cristiano is, because I also spent many years in the teams I played for. Therefore, Cristiano performs the functions of captain very well, I think he performs very well the coaching duties well. Everything is very good, a great relationship".

"I don't know what happened, I have no idea. I don't want to be right about anything, I just live and look at my work. I can only answer for the days I was at Botafogo. And the days I was at Botafogo, I can answer that we lived within a winning mentality. Even when we lost, we knew that we were going to win again. In times of difficulty, we knew that we were going to come back and put the team there. And whoever didn't want to belong to that way, would leave. And if If I had to leave, I would, but that's how we thought day to day."

9:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup of Al Hazm

Aymen Dahmen, Paulo Ricardo, Farhan Al Azzmi, Bruno Viana, Ahmad Al Mhemaid, Mohammed Al Thani, Azzam Al Salman, Toze, Vina, Junior Moreno, Muhammed Badamosi.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup of Al-Nassr

Waleed Abdullah; Abdulelah Al Amri, Alex Telles, Aymeric Laporte, Ali Lajami, Sadio Mane, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Otavio; Marcelo Brozovic, Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

9:30 AMan hour ago

Al Hazm

Al Hazm, in turn, is in a terrible situation in the Saudi Championship. The Arab team is at the bottom of the competition and has 14 points. The team has six points less than Al-Riyadh, which is in 15th place, outside the relegation zone, with 20 points. On Saturday, Al Hazm drew 1-1 with Al Khaleej.
9:25 AMan hour ago

Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr is Saudi Arabia's second-placed team and has 52 points, seven points less than Al-Hilal, the championship leader, with 59. In the last five games, the Arab team led by Portuguese coach Luís Castro and the star Cristiano Ronaldo, won every match. Last Sunday, Al-Nassr visited Al-Shabab and won the game 3-2, with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo from a penalty kick.
9:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium

The Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm match will be played at the stadium Al-Awwal, in Riad, Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 25,000 people.
9:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Saudi Pro League match: Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
