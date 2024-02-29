ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm live on TV & Online?
What time is Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm match for Saudi Pro League match 2024
Canadá DAZN Canada
China MiguQQ Sports Live
França Canal+ Foot
Alemanha DAZN
Internacional Shahid
Itália SportItalia
Portugal Sport TV2Sport TV Multiscreen
Rússia Okko Спорт
Arábia Saudita SSC
Senegal Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cingapura SPOTV AsiaStarHub TV+
África do Sul Sporty TVStarTimes AppStartimes World Football
Espanhamarca.com
Reino Unido DAZN1DAZN
Estados Unidos Fox Sports 2FOX DeportesFOX Sports AppFoxsports.com
Speak, Luís Castro! - Manager of Al-Nassr
"It's always good to meet them, but there's no special feeling in playing against them. A clash between two teams is always a battle on the field, and in a battle on the field there are no friends. We know that one of the two had to die and the The law of survival says that we want to survive, I want my team to survive. I would like to take this opportunity, however, to wish Vítor the best of luck on this adventure in Saudi Arabia, may he be very happy in Riyadh with his Al Shabab. I will try to be happy with my Al Nassr".
"Cristiano is not that person. Attempted interference, nothing. Nor am I that person who loses leadership in the locker room. There's not even any conversation. In my role as coach, throughout my career, I always knew exactly what my goals were. daily obligations, giving face for a team. I know exactly what it's like to be a captain like Cristiano is, because I also spent many years in the teams I played for. Therefore, Cristiano performs the functions of captain very well, I think he performs very well the coaching duties well. Everything is very good, a great relationship".
"I don't know what happened, I have no idea. I don't want to be right about anything, I just live and look at my work. I can only answer for the days I was at Botafogo. And the days I was at Botafogo, I can answer that we lived within a winning mentality. Even when we lost, we knew that we were going to win again. In times of difficulty, we knew that we were going to come back and put the team there. And whoever didn't want to belong to that way, would leave. And if If I had to leave, I would, but that's how we thought day to day."