Tijuana vs Monterrey live
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Monterrey online and live
Tijuana vs Monterrey can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Tijuana vs Monterrey match corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?
Argentina: 6:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.
Brazil: 8:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 10:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.
Peru: 6:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 11:00 am
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 1:00 p.m.
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Rayados Statements
“It's easy for me to play on artificial fields. I left Tijuana, I grew up playing on that court, and I also played on artificial courts in the United States. It is something we have in mind and I have a lot of experience in that.”
“Being on the US list is something I have had in mind and a personal goal. Coming here has been a great challenge and a very important leap that I have enjoyed very much. This league is gigantic and a very big platform. The fact that the national team is watching me also makes me happy.”
“The women's league is a very strong league and equal to the United States, so I think that perhaps the difference between the two leagues may be getting closer, and I think it is something that I find very interesting. "I would like to be a little more involved there."
“Yes, returning to Tijuana is nice, it's returning home. That's where I came from, I grew up there, I trained, so it's nice to meet friends, find myself in a place that I haven't seen in many years. So it will be very nice, and of course, I have a lot of love for Tijuana for what it has helped me and the step it has helped me to have.”
"I don't know if I'm going to do, that is, score a goal, yes I have it in mind, yes I can see the illusion of scoring a goal, I can already imagine it, but celebrating, I don't know yet."
"The teacher has created a very healthy internal competition, the training between Berterame, Rodrigo, and I, we have been there, we have been doing very well, we have all been scoring goals, we are all very top right now, so it is difficult, and also "It's a great thing to have all the players scoring goals."
Monterrey's last lineup
Xolos' latest lineup
How does Monterrey get there?