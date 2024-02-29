ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:00 PM9 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Tijuana vs Monterrey live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tijuana vs Monterrey live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Caliente Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
7:55 PM14 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Tijuana vs Monterrey online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Tijuana vs Monterrey can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:50 PM19 minutes ago

What time is the Tijuana vs Monterrey match corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Tijuana vs Monterrey match on February 27, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 06:00 hours

India: 11:00 am

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

7:45 PM24 minutes ago

Rayados Statements

Brandon Vázquez spoke prior to the match against Xolos: “I come to make my own history and I am going to give my all. Yes, I have scored goals and I am very happy in that part. This team is a winner, it wants to be a champion and I have to transmit confidence to the entire team. We have top players and we can do great things. “I am also excited that we are going to be able to win everything.”

“It's easy for me to play on artificial fields. I left Tijuana, I grew up playing on that court, and I also played on artificial courts in the United States. It is something we have in mind and I have a lot of experience in that.”

“Being on the US list is something I have had in mind and a personal goal. Coming here has been a great challenge and a very important leap that I have enjoyed very much. This league is gigantic and a very big platform. The fact that the national team is watching me also makes me happy.”

“The women's league is a very strong league and equal to the United States, so I think that perhaps the difference between the two leagues may be getting closer, and I think it is something that I find very interesting. "I would like to be a little more involved there."

“Yes, returning to Tijuana is nice, it's returning home. That's where I came from, I grew up there, I trained, so it's nice to meet friends, find myself in a place that I haven't seen in many years. So it will be very nice, and of course, I have a lot of love for Tijuana for what it has helped me and the step it has helped me to have.”

"I don't know if I'm going to do, that is, score a goal, yes I have it in mind, yes I can see the illusion of scoring a goal, I can already imagine it, but celebrating, I don't know yet."

"The teacher has created a very healthy internal competition, the training between Berterame, Rodrigo, and I, we have been there, we have been doing very well, we have all been scoring goals, we are all very top right now, so it is difficult, and also "It's a great thing to have all the players scoring goals."

7:40 PM29 minutes ago

Monterrey's last lineup

Andrada; Arteaga, Guzmán, Moreno, Gallardo; Romo, Corcho Rodríguez; Aguirre, Canales, Meza; Berterame
7:35 PM34 minutes ago

Xolos' latest lineup

Rodriguez; Barbosa, Díaz, Balanta, Contreras; Rivera, Armenta, Madrigal; Titi Rodríguez, Carlos González, Domingo Blanco
7:30 PM39 minutes ago

How does Monterrey get there?

Monterrey arrives after beating FC Juárez three to zero at the Olympic Benito Juárez, a very sad match due to the death of Puma Chávez, however the locals were unable to emerge victorious.

7:25 PM44 minutes ago

How does the Xolos arrive?

Xolos fell to Toluca two goals to zero on the last day of this Clausura 2024, Miguel Herrera's squad urgently needs to add a victory in this competition.
7:20 PMan hour ago

The Tijuana vs Monterrey match will be played at the Caliente Stadium

The Tijuana vs Monterrey match will be played at the Caliente Stadium located in Tijuana, Baja California. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
7:15 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs Monterrey match, corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Caliente Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
