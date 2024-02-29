ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Nashville vs Mocha
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nashville vs Mocha live, as well as the latest information from Geodis Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Nashville vs Moca online and live
The game will be televised on Fox Sports.
Nashville vs Mocha can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Nashville vs Mocha can be tuned in from the live streams of Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Moca
Juan Angeles, forward, with 23 years old, this player is important for the team, this player is dangerous, since his height makes him very fast in the area and this can be decisive for the elimination, this team has to score four goals and that is why they have a great task to accomplish in the second leg, their international participation is at stake and they cannot let it pass so easily.
Watch out for this Nashville player
Hany Mukhtar, midfielder. Player from Germany, 28 years old, is being a very important player for Nashville, last season he scored 15 goals and 11 assists in 36 games, a good number for the team to play Playoffs, now in an international challenge, the player will do everything possible to advance to the next round and fortunately they have already headed the series in the first leg.
Latest Moca lineup
Ramirez, Duran, Dabas, Etcheverry, Thomas, Rossell, Montenegro, Azcona, Angeles.
Latest Nashville lineup
Willis, Moore, MacNaughton, Maher, Washington, Yearwood, Davis, Muyl, Bord, Bunbury, Shaffelburg.
Background
Nashville 3-0 Moca.
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Moca with a complicated panorama
Moca is a great team from the Dominican Republic with more than fifty years since its foundation, for a CONCACAF team outside of Mexico or the United States, it is always complicated to compete and be recognized internationally, this type of tournaments such as the CONCACAF Champions Cup, serve to little known teams to position themselves and these teams are the protagonists of great surprises in any tournament, Underestimating this type of teams can be very expensive and someone who has already paid in this tournament is Toluca, Moca has a very complicated mission, because they have to go to Nashville to score four goals to turn the score around and not concede a goal, a goal against makes things very complicated for this team and that is why they have to go to give a perfect game or at least demonstrate the weaknesses of the opposing team.
Nashville to complete the pass
Nashville wants to renew itself and be a more competitive team, now that it has recently changed conference, the team hopes to make a leap in quality, MLS year after year is in a constant evolution, improving the level of their signings and their teams, this team last season was ranked seventh in the table, totaling 49 points, the team is practically new, as it was founded in 2017, the fact that they are playing in the CONCACAF Champions Cup is a significant achievement, since an international tournament always attracts attention around the world, Nashville in the first leg of this edition, the team managed to take a three-goal lead, that goal was enough to have everything in their favor and start the MLS more confident, this team only has to keep the result to qualify for the next round.
Another definite duel
The duels for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 have been very entertaining as seen in the first round, many of the teams managed to qualify from the first game, the Nashville vs Moca duel, from the first leg, was practically defined, now in the second leg the visitor will have to go for a comeback or else they will be eliminated.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Nashville vs Mocha match, corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. The match will take place at Geodis Park at 9:15 PM ET.