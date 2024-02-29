ADVERTISEMENT
"Tomorrow's game is not decisive for the Portuguese Cup semi-final, so how can it be decisive? There are many games to play; it's a long season. Both teams have already earned many points, showing they are capable of reliably winning difficult games; every game in the Portuguese League is a big challenge. That's what we have to focus on in the coming weeks, until the last day of the season, as well as in other competitions. For me, it's not decisive. Of course, we always try to create the best conditions to have an advantage for the final games; we are working towards that, as are the other teams. The better we do it, perhaps at some point in the season, towards the end, we can use an advantage to win the Championship, the Portuguese Cup, or whatever. But right now, we're not thinking about the decisive phase of the season; we're completely focused on each game."
"Of course, part of our job is managing the schedule, but we've already done that in recent weeks. We tried, at the right moments, to give some rest to some players because we already knew how these weeks would be and that these games would come. At the moment, we are happy because practically the whole team is in good shape. Only Juan Bernat is out. All the other players are fit. In terms of fitness, we are in very good shape; the focus is always on each game and giving 100 percent in this game. We're not thinking about the next game against FC Porto or the Europa League the following week. We are totally focused on tomorrow's game [Thursday, February 29th]. All the players are in very good shape, and anything is possible. We'll play this game, and then we'll see the condition of the players. I have no fear about the schedule because I believe in our physical shape and our professionalism, with a view to recovery and regeneration after the games. We always do everything. The staff works very hard to support the players. We're happy to play all the challenges, and it starts tomorrow."
"I think we have different options. In midfield, we have already made quite a few changes. In our system, with two attacking midfielders as interior players, two central midfielders, and then a slightly freer role for the second forward, I think we have many different options. Of course, Rafa has almost always played, since I've been here, in the role of the second forward. He has the freedom to use all his quality, asks for the ball, and is very good between the lines. The freedom to move around the field is very good for him to be decisive. But as interior players, on Sunday [February 25th], we played with Neres and Ángel [Di María]; last year [2022/23], in the second half of the season, we played with Fredrik [Aursnes] and João Mário in those positions and were very successful. Now, João Mário has played the last two games as a central midfielder. I think we have different options, and in the end, it's always a matter of balance, a bit of the form of the players and trying to find the best approach for each game. Rafa can also play as a center forward; he has already shown that in different games. He also feels very comfortable in that position, and that gives us other options, either from the start or during the game, to change something. We try to prepare different things; we also try to be a bit unpredictable, with different options, to make things more difficult for the opponent."
"Sporting is a very complete team; they have a lot of individual quality. For every position in their system, they have very good players; the training and playing style suit the squad. They have a very good coach, are in good physical shape, and have a clear tactical approach to everything in a game. That's why they're playing so well, very reliable, very dangerous in attack. It's always like this with good teams; when they are consistently winning difficult games, then, of course, they always have something special. That's why Sporting is in very good form this season."
"To be part of the history of a club like Benfica, you have to win titles. We've already won two titles, the Championship last season, the Super Cup [at the beginning of this season], and of course, we want to win more titles. That's what we need to do, what everyone expects from us. When I arrived a year and a half ago, Benfica was in a difficult situation, and together, we tried to change something. It hadn't won a title in three years. If we look at the situation today, it's completely different. We built a completely different squad. At the moment, Otamendi, João Mário, and Rafa are still here; all the others are new. Many academy players are in our team, starting, key players for the team, other players are always options as substitutes. The value of the players for future sales is also very good. The last year and a half have been very good for Benfica; we did it all together, and we're on a good path. If we look, there have been many changes, but still, we were always able to win titles, and last season, we had a great national and international season. Benfica is in a very good moment."
"When I started at Benfica, I said that, for me, it's a very special club, with a lot of tradition, with a lot of success in the past and currently. It's one of the biggest clubs in Europe, because of the tradition, the status, for the people, for the fans, and it's now reaching 120 years old. We want to be a good part of the Club's tradition; we work for that. We play to win titles, play good football, the football that everyone expects from Benfica. Attacking football, brave football, and that's a big motivation for us."
“Now it’s a different competition, with two ‘hands’ and so we have to be intelligent in our approach to the game. Obviously, we are going to play our way: wanting to dominate and win the game, knowing that on the other side there will be an opponent with many players with a lot of quality, they are the national champions and are in first place [in terms of status] in the championship”, highlighted Amorim, adding: “It's going to be a good game and we are clearly prepared”.
“We know the positioning and how we will fit under pressure, but playing [David] Neres or João Mário in the same position is completely different, for example. We are prepared for everything, we watched the games and even with little time we prepared the players for it. Realize that if Rafa plays as a forward, the speed is different from that of Arthur [Cabral] or Tengstedt”, he detailed, turning the focus to what was worked on by the Lions defensively.
“We have a way of defending that doesn't involve man-to-man marking, so we have to be strong in our principles and understand what type of player we are attacking in front. On the wings, playing Morato or Aursnes completely changes the way of defending,” he added.
“It has an impact, above all, on the preparation for the upcoming game. Whoever wins this derby and has the best result for the second leg will have more confidence for the rest of the season. Will this decide anything? No. It won't even decide the tie, nor will it define the rest of the championship. The big teams live week to week”, he said in the antechamber of the first derby of the season at the José Alvalade Stadium.
As the day of the clash approaches, anticipation grows, and fans' hearts beat faster in anticipation of the next chapter in this epic saga. Regardless of the result, one thing is certain: when Sporting and Benfica take to the field, the football world will be watching, ready to witness another exciting chapter in the history of this eternal classic.
The goalless draw against Toulouse highlighted the team's defensive resilience, while the 2-2 draw against Vitória SC highlighted their ability to react and seek important points even in adverse situations. Benfica then secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Vizela, demonstrating determination and efficiency in securing the three points.
In previous games, the team showed an impressive performance, such as in the 4-1 victory over Estrela da Amadora and the 3-0 victory over Arouca, demonstrating its superiority both at home and away. Also noteworthy is the 3-1 victory over Red Bull Salzburg, demonstrating its quality in international competitions.
Despite some less favorable results, such as the 3-1 defeat to Real Sociedad, Benfica showed the ability to recover and get back on the winning track, as evidenced in the 1-0 victory about Estoril.
Globally, Benfica displayed a consistent and determined performance, remaining competitive both nationally and internationally. Your ability to adapt to different circumstances and competitions is outstanding. a testament to its quality and casting depth.
With a solid base of talented players and an experienced technical team, Benfica appears to be well positioned to continue its successful trajectory and compete for the title on all fronts it is involved in. involved.
Recently, Sporting CP achieved a 1-1 draw against Young Boys, demonstrating their ability to compete at an international level in the Champions League. Before that, in Portuguese league games, the club had an impressive 5-0 victory over Braga, followed by an 8-0 victory against Casa Pia. These results highlight Sporting CP's offensive power, in addition to their ability to control the game on the field.
In addition to domestic competitions, Sporting CP was also successful in European competitions such as the Champions League, where they beat Sturm Graz 3-0. These victories reflect the strength and quality of the team in the broader picture.
Sporting CP's coach and players have worked together to achieve these impressive results, demonstrating a strong team spirit and determination in each match. Solid defense combined with a prolific attack has been a successful formula for the club this season.
Although there have been some setbacks, such as the 2-1 defeat against Atalanta in the Champions League, Sporting CP has shown resilience and the ability to bounce back quickly, remaining a force to be reckoned with. recognized in all competitions in which it participates.
Overall, Sporting CP is very successful. They are in a strong and promising position this season, with their consistent and impressive performance suggesting they have the potential to achieve even more success in the future. With its attractive style of play and talented squad, Sporting CP continues to excite its fans and leave its mark on the national and international football scene.
With a modern and imposing architecture, the Joséé Alvalade offers a unique experience to fans, with high-quality facilities, including food areas, souvenir shops and VIP spaces. Its privileged location allows easy access via public transport and offers ample parking for spectators who choose to go by car.
The stadium is It is the home of Sporting Clube de Portugal, one of the most traditional and successful clubs in the country. As such, it has witnessed countless historic moments and memorable matches, both in national and international competitions. The vibrant and passionate atmosphere created by Sporting fans during home games is a must-have. This is a striking feature of the Joséé Alvalade, contributing to the place's reputation as one of the most feared by opponents.
In addition to football, the stadium also hosts events from other sports, such as athletics and rugby, as well as concerts and shows by renowned artists. Its versatility and top-notch infrastructure make it a popular choice for a variety of large-scale events, attracting crowds of all ages and backgrounds.
In summary, the Joséé Alvalade is much more than just a sports arena; is It is a symbol of passion, tradition and excellence, which continues to play a central role in Portugal's sporting and cultural life.
In the most recent clashes, we see relative equality in results, with both teams achieving victories and draws. Benfica won 2-1 in November 2023, while there were 2-2 and 2-2 draws in May and January 2023 respectively. These results demonstrate the competitiveness and balance between the two sides, with both clubs showing their quality and determination on the field.
However, over the years, there has been an alternation of victories and defeats for each team. Benfica have had some notable victories, such as a 4-3 triumph in May 2021, while Sporting CP have also had their moments of glory, including a 3-1 victory in December 2021. 2021.
These clashes are characterized not only by technical quality, but also by emotional intensity, reflecting the rivalry and passion of players and fans of both clubs. Each game is It is a battle for pride and supremacy, and this is reflected in the electric atmosphere that surrounds these encounters.
Although there is a fierce rivalry on the field, there is also a fierce rivalry. There is a deep mutual respect between clubs and their fans, recognizing the importance and impact they have on Portuguese football. These head-to-head clashes are an integral part of Portugal’s rich football history and continue to thrill and inspire fans across the country.
With each new clash, the rivalry between Sporting CP and Benfica continues to intensify, fueling the passion and emotion of fans as both clubs fight for victories and glory.
In the clash against Portimonense, Benfica dominated with a 4-0 victory, displaying an efficient attack and solid defense. Against Toulouse, they drew 0-0, showing resilience even away from home. Then, against Vizela, Benfica shone with a convincing 6-1 victory, demonstrating their offensive power.
Standing out even more, Benfica won a crucial victory over Toulouse by 2-1, reaffirming its strength in both domestic and international competitions. Even in draws, such as against Vitória SC, the team showed determination and the ability to recover.
Benfica's consistency was also reflected in significant victories against Gil Vicente, Estrela da Amadora, Boavista, Rio Ave, Braga, Famalicão and AVS, demonstrating its superiority in several confrontations.
However, there was a setback against Estoril, where they suffered a 2-1 defeat, but the team showed resilience by drawing in the second leg.
In short, Benfica displayed a remarkable performance, proving to be a force to be reckoned with on the football scene, both nationally and internationally. With a powerful attack and a solid defense, the team appears to be well positioned to continue its successful trajectory in the coming matches.
In the last few games, Sporting showed its ability to score goals and control the game, demonstrating a cohesive and effective style of play. Significant victories over Braga, Casa Pia, and Chaves, among others, demonstrate the consistency and quality of the team in all areas of the field.
In international competitions, such as the Champions League, Sporting has also stood out, maintaining a respectable performance and demonstrating its ability to compete at a high level against opponents from renown.
The coach and players have worked in lockstep to achieve these impressive results, with a mix of individual talent and teamwork being evident in every match. Solid defense combined with a prolific attack has been a successful formula for Sporting CP this season.
However, despite the successes, the club also faced challenges, such as the defeat to Braga in the League Cup. These setbacks served as important reminders of the need to maintain focus and determination throughout all competitions.
Overall, Sporting is performing well. You are in a strong position to pursue even more success this season. With their impressive form and talented squad, they continue to be a force to be reckoned with on both the national and international football scene.