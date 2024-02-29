ADVERTISEMENT
Atletico Nacional news
The two-time continental champions will be able to count on fullback Samuel Velásquez for this match, while defenders Felipe Aguirre and Andrés Román, and midfielder Néyder Moreno are still recovering from injuries. The expulsion in Asunción will also mean that full-back Joan Castro will miss the match.
Welcome back to the live online coverage of the Atlético Nacional vs Nacional de Paraguay match, corresponding to the second round of the Conmebol Libertadores 2024. We begin with the hour before the game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Atletico Nacional vs Nacional live match, as well as the latest information from the Atanasio Girardot stadium. Don't miss any of the details of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL.com's coverage.
How to watch Atlético Nacional vs Nacional live?
If you want to watch Atlético Nacional vs Nacional live on TV, your option is: ESPN
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Star+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Atlético Nacional vs Nacional game?
This is the kick-off time for the Atlético Nacional vs Nacional de Paraguay match on February 28, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs.
Brazil: 21:30 hrs.
Chile: 21:30 hrs.
Colombia: 19:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs.
United States: 19:30 hrs.
Spain: 01:30 hrs.
England: 00:30 hrs.
Mexico: 18:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 21:30 hrs.
Peru: 19:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Wilton Sampaio - Brazil
Asist 1: Bruno Pires - Brasil
Asist 2: Bruno Boschilia - Brasil
Fourth: Paulo Zanovelli - Brasil
VAR: Daniel Nobre - Brasil
AVAR: Rodrigo D'Alosnso - Brasil
Nacional (PAR) key player
Striker Diego Duarte stands out in the Paraguayan team. With seven games played throughout the season, Duarte has left a mark on the team. Duarte scored the only goal in Nacional's victory over the Colombians in the first leg. In the Paraguayan first division, Duarte has scored one goal, giving him an average of one goal every 99 minutes. His ability to find the back of the net demonstrates his importance in the team's offense.
Atletico Nacional key player
Uruguayan midfielder Pablo Ceppelini, 32 years old, stands out in the paisa team. Despite having played only 2 matches with the green team, Ceppelini managed to score a goal in the defeat against Deportivo Cali. His presence in the midfield is remarkable, generating a palpable change in the team's performance. Both his absence and his presence are clearly felt. Ceppelini brings a dose of creativity and skill that enriches the team's play. His ability to link up with teammates and create scoring opportunities makes him an invaluable asset to the team.
Nacional (PAR)
Nacional of Paraguay comes to this game with the advantage in the series, as the tricolor team defeated Atlético Nacional in the first leg by 1-0 at the Defensores del Chaco stadium. Taking into account the results at Paraguayan level, Nacional is not doing well, as it lost to 2 De Mayo in its most recent participation. At the moment, Nacional is in tenth place in the local championship, where twelve teams are playing.
Atletico Nacional
Atletico Nacional's moment is worrying, both locally and internationally. The team with the most titles in Colombian soccer has a total of five games without a victory in all competitions. They recently lost 2-0 against La Equidad in the local league playing away, a defeat that condemned them to fifteenth place in the table for the second consecutive matchday. As for the Conmebol Libertadores, the green team of Medellin comes from losing 1-0 against Nacional of Paraguay in the first leg, where this second leg will determine their future in the competition.
The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.
The match between Atletico Nacional vs Nacional de Paraguay will take place at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in the city of Medellin (Colombia). This stadium is where Club Atletico Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellin play their home games, was built in 1953 and has a capacity for approximately 42,000 spectators. It has also been the scene of world-class sporting and cultural events.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Conmebol Libertadores match: AtléticoNacional vs Nacional de Paraguay Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.com