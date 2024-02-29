ADVERTISEMENT

Update
3:34 PMa few seconds ago

⏱️ 3'

Morata is fouled on the jump.
3:33 PMa minute ago

⏱️ 2'

First long possession now for Athletic Club
3:32 PM2 minutes ago

⏱️ 1'

The first one is for Atlético de Madrid with a lateral free kick by Nahuel Molina, but it is saved by Athletic's defense.
3:31 PM4 minutes ago

⏱️ 1'

THE MATCH BEGINSSSSSSS. The ball is rolling in San Mamés. The second finalist of the Copa del Rey is at stake.
3:29 PM5 minutes ago

ALL READY

A great atmosphere in San Mamés, which is full. The anthem is played as the 22 players take the field. It's going to be a veryyyyyyy exciting night!

 

 

 

3:23 PM12 minutes ago

Match Referees

J. Martínez Munuera: Main Referee

Prieto Iglesias: VAR Referee

Diego Barbero: Assistant

M. Martínez Munuera: Assistant

Muresan Muresan: 4th Referee

 

3:18 PM17 minutes ago

Atlético de Madrid needs a comeback

In the first leg, Athletic Club won 0-1 at the Civitas Metropolitano. Who will qualify for the final of the Copa del Rey?
3:13 PM22 minutes ago

Finalizing details

Both teams are warming up before the match.

 

3:08 PM27 minutes ago

Griezmann does not arrive for the match

The Frenchman has tried until the end, even making a last attempt this Thursday morning. Despite the fact that Simeone has called him up, Griezmann is still in discomfort and will miss the match. His goal is to arrive for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 where Atletico Madrid needs to come from behind against Inter.

 

 

3:03 PM32 minutes ago

RCD Mallorca awaits in the final

The team coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre will be in the final on April 6, 2024, where they will face the winner of this tie. Mallorca will play again in the final of the Copa del Rey, 21 years later after defeating Real Sociedad in the penalty shootout. This was the moment in which they sealed the pass to the final to be played in Seville at the Cartuja stadium.

 

 

2:58 PM37 minutes ago

Blue and white today for Atlético de Madrid

Peculiar colors for Atlético de Madrid, which normally plays in red and white and today will wear this blue and white jersey.

 

 

2:53 PM42 minutes ago

Atlético de Madrid has also arrived

Images of the Madrid team's arrival at the San Mamés stadium for the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

 

 

2:48 PMan hour ago

SPECTACULAR RECEPTION

Athletic Club's fans have already started their match and have welcomed their team at San Mamés.

 

 

2:43 PMan hour ago

XI Athletic Club

Julen; De Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue; Prados, Galarreta; Nico Williams, Sancet, Iñaki Williams; Guruzeta.

 

2:38 PMan hour ago

XI Atlético de Madrid

Oblak; Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Samuel Lino; Koke, Llorente, De Paul; Morata, Correa.

 

2:33 PMan hour ago

WE RETURN

In a few minutes the match between Athletic Club and Atlético de Madrid will kick off, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL.
2:28 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Athletic Club vs Atletico de Madrid

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid as well as the latest information from the San Mamés stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
2:23 PMan hour ago

Where to watch the Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid match?

If you want to watch the Atlético de Madrid vs Athletic Club match, it will be available on ESPN +


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:18 PMan hour ago

What time is the Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid match in Copa del Rey?

This is the kickoff time in several countries:

Argentina: 15:30 AM

Bolivia: 15:30 AM

Brazil: 16:30 AM

Chile: 15:30 AM

Colombia: 14:30 AM

Ecuador: 14:30 AM

USA (ET): 15:30 AM

Spain: 21:30 PM

Mexico: 14:30 AM

Paraguay: 15:30 AM

Peru: 15:30 AM

Uruguay: 15:30 AM

Venezuela: 15:30 AM

England: 20:30 AM

Australia : 05:30 AM

India: 00:40 AM

2:13 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player.

Álvaro Morata will have to step up to the plate after Griezmann's departure. The captain of the Spanish National Team has 19 goals and two assists in 35 games. In this competition he has only scored one goal. Simeone reserved him against Almeria and only played in the last 20 minutes.

 

2:08 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Athletic Club player

Iñaki Williams rested the first half against Betis in order to be at 100% for the Copa del Rey match. The 29-year-old Ghana international right winger has ten goals and four assists in 26 appearances. He has one goal and one assist in this competition.

 

2:03 PM2 hours ago

News - Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid comes from dropping two points at home to Almería. In a match in which they were twice ahead on the scoreboard, but were unable to hold on to the advantage. The rojiblancos are in a negative streak, as they have only won one game out of the last six matches they have played. 

It has been 11 years since the Madrid team last lifted the trophy. 19 times they have reached the final and 10 of them ended up winning the Copa del Rey. 

 

Atlético de Madrid's last five matches

Almería 2-2 Atlético de Madrid : LaLiga: February 24, 2024

Inter 1-0 Atlético de Madrid | UEFA Champions League: 20 February 2024

Atlético de Madrid 5-0 UD Las Palmas | LaLiga: February 17, 2024

Sevilla 1-0 Atlético de Madrid | LaLiga: February 11, 2024

Atlético de Madrid 0-1 Athletic Club : Copa del Rey: February 7, 2024

1:58 PM2 hours ago

News - Athletic Club

Athletic Club has just lost 1-3 against Real Betis in their last match. However, this was their second defeat of 2024. They are currently in the European places in fifth position with 49 points, three points behind Atletico Madrid, which is in the Champions League places. 

This is the fifth time the lions are in the semifinals and will be looking to return to a final as they were in the final in the 2020 and 2021 editions. However, they have not lifted the title since 1984. 23 times they have won the Copa del Rey. 

 

Last five matches

Real Betis 3-1 Athletic Club | LaLiga: 25 February 2024

Athletic Club 3-2 Girona : LaLiga: 19 February 2024

Almería 0-0 Athletic Club | LaLiga: 12 February 2024

Atlético de Madrid 0-1 Athletic Club : LaLiga: 7 February 2024

Athletic Club 4-0 Mallorca | LaLiga: 2 February 2024

1:53 PM2 hours ago

Background

Numerous clashes between Athletic Club and Atlético de Madrid with a favorable balance for the Madrid team, which has won 94 times, 85 times Athletic Club has won, while 36 duels have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams faced each other was last February 7 in the first leg where Athletic Club gained an advantage by winning at the Civitas Metropolitano by 0-1. Eight times they have faced each other in the Copa del Rey with five victories for the Madrid team, while three for Athletic. For the first time in history they have met in the semifinals of this competition. 

 

Last five clashes 

Atlético de Madrid 0-1 Athletic Club | Copa del Rey: 7 February 2024

Athletic Club 2-0 Atlético de Madrid | LaLiga: 16 December 2023

Atlético de Madrid 1-0 Athletic Club | LaLiga: February 19, 2023

Athletic Club 0-1 Atlético de Madrid | LaLiga: October 15, 2022

Athletic Club 2-0 Atlético de Madrid | LaLiga: April 30, 2022

1:48 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the San Mamés stadium, located in the city of Bilbao. It was inaugurated in September 2013 and has a capacity for 53289 spectators.

 

1:43 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Athletic Club and Atlético de Madrid will meet this Thursday, February 29 in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.
1:38 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Athletic Club vs Atlético de Madrid in Copa del Rey.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Manuel Carmona
Manuel Carmona
Córdoba, Spain | Periodista Deportivo Editor | [email protected]
10$
25$
50$
Custom