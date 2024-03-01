ADVERTISEMENT
Latest games between Fluminense vs LDU
What time is Fluminense vs LDU match for Conmebol Recopa match 2024
Austráliabe IN SPORTS 3beIN Sports Connect
Brasil Star+NOW NET e ClaroDirecTV GOGUIGOESPN
Canadá Fanatiz CanadafuboTV CanadabeIN SPORTS CONNECT CanadabeIN Sports CanadabeIN SPORTS en Español
Estados Unidos beIN SPORTSbeIN SPORTS en EspañolbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uruguai ESPNStar+
Venezuela Star+ESPN2
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Facundo Tello
VAR: Mauro Vigiliano
Assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky and Gabriel Chade
Fourth referee: Dario Herrera
Probable LDU lineup
Probable Fluminense lineup
Speak, Cano! - Fluminense striker
"We don't carry the weight (of the past), we carry a very big responsibility of seeking a cup that Fluminense doesn't have. The season has already started and, little by little, we're going to do what Fernando asks. We know we'll have our fans at Maracanã. We're going to play at our home, with our fans. We're going to try to do our best. We don't have the burden of anything, just the commitment to win the game".
"We are doing very well, preparing our best training to do our best on the field, being convinced that we will come out with everything to turn the game around. These are a very important 90 minutes for us to win a cup that Fluminense does not have. Very focused on what we have to do to win the game."
Speak, Fernando Diniz! - Manager of Fluminense
"We have to wait for both things (LDU defends and attacks). We have to train hoping that they can come with a lower block from there or be more aggressive in marking. We're still going to define the team to play on Thursday" .
"Marlon is a little more worried because he had severe pain in his knee. Keno isn't a worry at all. He was one of those that we spared. Half of the starters. He already felt the effects of the altitude in the game and we thought it was interesting to spare him. lo. The ideal was to have a team with 11 changes and we spoke with players and we thought that this was the best strategy to try to win today's game".