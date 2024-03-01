ADVERTISEMENT

Update
5:30 PMan hour ago

Latest games between Fluminense vs LDU

Last Thursday (22), LDU hosted Fluminense at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, in Quito, and won the game 1-0, in stoppage time, with a goal from Alex Arce. Tricolor wins by two goals to lift the Recopa cup. If the score ends in a draw, the decision goes to penalty kicks.
5:25 PMan hour ago

What time is Fluminense vs LDU match for Conmebol Recopa match 2024

Argentina ESPNStar+

Austráliabe IN SPORTS 3beIN Sports Connect

Brasil Star+NOW NET e ClaroDirecTV GOGUIGOESPN

Canadá Fanatiz CanadafuboTV CanadabeIN SPORTS CONNECT CanadabeIN Sports CanadabeIN SPORTS en Español

Estados Unidos beIN SPORTSbeIN SPORTS en EspañolbeIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uruguai ESPNStar+

Venezuela Star+ESPN2

5:20 PMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Fluminense vs LDU will be:

Referee: Facundo Tello

VAR: Mauro Vigiliano

Assistants: Ezequiel Brailovsky and Gabriel Chade

Fourth referee: Dario Herrera

5:15 PMan hour ago

Probable LDU lineup

Alexander Domínguez; Quintero, Ricardo Adé, Richard Mina, Quiñónez; Zambrano, Piovi, Sebastián González; Jhojan Julio, Hurtado, Estupiñán.
5:10 PMan hour ago

Probable Fluminense lineup

Fábio; Guga (Samuel Xavier), Thiago Santos, Felipe Melo (Marlon), Marcelo (Diogo Barbosa); André, Martinelli, Ganso; Arias, Keno, Cano.
5:05 PMan hour ago

Speak, Cano! - Fluminense striker

"I don't particularly think about what has already happened. I'm more focused on the present and what will happen on Thursday. What happened, has already happened. On the field it's 11 against 11, whoever does things better will win the game. Let's prepare well because that's the main thing."

"We don't carry the weight (of the past), we carry a very big responsibility of seeking a cup that Fluminense doesn't have. The season has already started and, little by little, we're going to do what Fernando asks. We know we'll have our fans at Maracanã. We're going to play at our home, with our fans. We're going to try to do our best. We don't have the burden of anything, just the commitment to win the game".

"We are doing very well, preparing our best training to do our best on the field, being convinced that we will come out with everything to turn the game around. These are a very important 90 minutes for us to win a cup that Fluminense does not have. Very focused on what we have to do to win the game."

5:00 PMan hour ago

Speak, Fernando Diniz! - Manager of Fluminense

"We're going to have to manage the training load, obviously the team that should start will be more "played" and have more interaction. Anxiety is normal on the eve of important games, the Recopa is unprecedented for Fluminense. But we'll know how to work on these emotional aspects to be able to play a good game".
 
"We have to wait for both things (LDU defends and attacks). We have to train hoping that they can come with a lower block from there or be more aggressive in marking. We're still going to define the team to play on Thursday" .

"Marlon is a little more worried because he had severe pain in his knee. Keno isn't a worry at all. He was one of those that we spared. Half of the starters. He already felt the effects of the altitude in the game and we thought it was interesting to spare him. lo. The ideal was to have a team with 11 changes and we spoke with players and we thought that this was the best strategy to try to win today's game".

4:55 PMan hour ago

LDU

The Ecuadorian club prevented Brazilian journalists from entering a press conference this Tuesday, held by coach Josep Alcácer. Only Ecuadorian professionals participated in the press conference.
4:50 PMan hour ago

FLUMINENSE

Marcelo does transition training and has a chance to play in the return game against LDU. Gabriel Pires does the same and can be related. Samuel Xavier and Felipe Melo train normally with the group. Keno shouldn't be a problem either. The attacker trained and should be listed. David Braz and Yony González, in turn, train separately from the group and are no longer part of coach Fernando Diniz's plans.
4:45 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Maracanã

The Fluminense vs LDU match will be played at the stadium Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a capacity of 78,838 people.
4:40 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Conmebol Recopa match: Fluminense vs LDU Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
