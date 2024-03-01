ADVERTISEMENT
Update
23´
Dangerous approach by New England.
20´
Vrioni receives a yellow card for simulating a high inside the area.
16´
Independiente is now pushing forward looking to score.
8´
Goal for New England! Gil shoots after a great combination in the box.
6´
New England gets into the box and fails to get a shot off.
5´
First minutes with both teams looking to take the lead.
0´
The match begins.
Starting XI Independiente
This is how the visiting team comes out:
¡XI VIKINGO 🔥🖤💛!#EstoEsCAI pic.twitter.com/XPG8vCq9jD— Club Atlético Independiente (@CAIPanama) March 1, 2024
Starting XI New England
This is how the home team comes out:
Here's how we lineup tonight for Leg 2 of @TheChampions #ConcaChampions pic.twitter.com/la98BUZieC— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) March 1, 2024
Independent in its second edition
Independiente is playing for the second time in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, their first participation was in 2019 and so far they have not had the best of appearances, this afternoon they hope to advance to the next round.
New England is at home
Thus came the home team:
Boys are in the building for @TheChampions 📸 pic.twitter.com/0irXyjjnn2— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 29, 2024
What the visit requires
Independiente lost by one goal at home, this means that a goal would equalize the aggregate, but a goal from New England would force them to score two goals, a complicated but not impossible situation, which makes the duel very attractive.
Alajuelense awaits them
Alajuelense is the opponent that awaits them as they advance to the round of 16, the duel between New England and Independiente will be the last of the first round and is expected to be a great game, as their next opponent is also complicated and they will not want to show weaknesses in today's game.
Anything can happen
In this duel, with just a one-goal lead, is one of the few that is still unresolved after playing the first leg, with just a one-goal lead, Independiente could still spoil the party at the MLS team's stadium.
We continue
Thank you for following the broadcast of the New England vs Independiente game, this afternoon a great duel awaits us to define the last guests to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. Stay tuned because below we will tell you everything you need to know before the start of the game.
Stay tuned for live coverage of New England vs Independiente
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for New England vs Independiente live, as well as the latest information from Gillete Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch New England vs Independiente live online
The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
New England vs Independiente can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
New England vs Independiente can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Independiente player
Ronaldo Dinolis, forward. An experienced 29 year old player from Panama, he is in charge of scoring goals for the Panama team, this player has a complicated task and will not miss the opportunity to make a historic comeback against an MLS team, his teammates will have to supply them with many balls.
Watch out for this New England player
Carles Gil, midfielder. Experienced Spanish player, for the New England team, this season his contribution is fundamental, since they will be in international competitions, the experience of each player is crucial to lead the team to glory, the ten of the team has a great weight and the simple fact that he scored in the last game, makes him a player to watch.
Last alignment of Independiente
Roberts, Johnson, Ramirez, Ariano, Davis, White, Fields, Biscanio, Murillo, Avila, Dinolis.
Latest New England lineup
Ravas, Jones, Romney, Mensah, Lima, Buck, Polster, Chancalay, Gil, Bajraktarevic, Vrioni.
Background
Independiente 0-1 New England
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Independiente with a lot of work to do
Independiente is a team from Panama that has had to fight hard to be able to play this international tournament, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, is a tournament that rewards in a great way in sports, teams like this, are beginning to earn a name in the area and little by little will be recurrent duels against these teams, the CONCACAF is a conference that has great potential and certainly give the opportunity to teams from all over the area to compete in a better way, Independiente was defeated by the minimum against one of the oldest teams in MLS, that result of just one goal allows them to continue dreaming of giving a great game as a visitor and get the victory to the local, we have already seen these stories many times and now it would not hurt a new story where the underdog manages to beat the one that had the victory assured, a goal in the first leg does not make a difference and that is why the game is not closed.
New England wants to follow in the footsteps of MLS teams
New England is one of the founding teams of MLS, no doubt the team is important for the evolution of American soccer, also has the full support of its owner and president, the team recently renewed its shield and with this they also hope to renew their luck, because they have reached the finals, but has not been MLS champion, this is certainly a great pending account that the team has, New England knows how to be in high competition and handle the pressure, in 2021, this team led the East with a wide advantage, now that they are in a great international tournament such as the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the goal is to be champions, as this would allow them to reach the Club World Cup in its new format and there is no better showcase than this tournament, the first leg game was intense and they took the lead by the minimum, but they cannot be confident.
A duel that has not been defined
The CONCACAF Champions Cup has had very intense duels that have mostly been defined from the first leg, few are the surprises that this tournament has had, but when they come, the duels are the best in this round, the New England vs Independiente, promises to be one of those games, where an overconfidence can mark the series for anyone, their rival is already waiting for them, so they need to give everything they have to get the victory.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the New England vs Independiente match, corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. The match will take place at Gillette Stadium at 19:15.