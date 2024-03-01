ADVERTISEMENT

How and where to watch the Lazio vs Milan match live?

If you want to watch the game Lazio vs Milan live on TV, your options is: CBS Sports

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Lazio vs Milan match for Serie A

This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Milan of 1st March 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star +

Brazil 4:45  pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 3:45  pm: ESPN, Star +

Colombia 2:45  pm: ESPN, Star +

Ecuador 2:45  pm: ESPN, Star +

USA 3:45  pm ET: Paramount+, CBS Sports

Spain 8:45  pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2:45  pm: ESPN2, Star

Paraguay 3:45  pm: ESPN, Star +

Peru 2:45  pm: ESPN, Star +

Uruguay 4:45  pm: ESPN, Star +

Venezuela 3:45  pm: ESPN, Star +

Speak, Stefano Pioli!

"We want to try and put the performance we produced in the last match into play, but with a view to a different result. After Atalanta we analyzed the positive situations but we also tried to understand why we didn't score more goals than them, because we had chances. We have to be more cynical.

They're a team with great qualities who are coming off the back of an unsatisfactory performance. They'll be motivated, but they could struggle if they play with intensity. The game against Slavia will be very important, we're studying them, but our focus is only on Lazio. Then we'll have an almost full week, in Rome there won't be any changes to rest anyone. I think the two teams will try to play the match according to different principles. The duels in midfield will be important.

It's always nice to receive praise from colleagues, because only those who do this job know what it means to do it. I've always held Luciano in high esteem, we spoke a few weeks ago and he's a coach who I've always appreciated for the way he plays his teams and develops the players. He's deservedly in charge of the national team and I wish him the best of luck in the coming games.

I think the championship for first place is over, Inter have incredible numbers like Napoli last year. April 21st is a long way off. We've got an important match ahead of us and there are high-level targets to reach before thinking about the Derby. At half-time we'll understand what kind of season it can be. Champions League participation? Allegri talked about 70 points, there's still a long way to go.

Davide is doing well, that's important. Florenzi's performances are important, I'll hardly make any mistakes because they're both ready to play or take over: they're two guys who are available and dedicated to the good of the team. Reijnders did well against Atalanta and I chose Adli because of the positions he occupies in the defensive phase. I wish Tijjani all the best for the birth of his son, I saw him very happy and he trained very well. Rafa is growing a lot in his attitude, and that's good for him Tomori will be in the squad".

Speak, Maurizio Sarri!

"Champions? We're in a very difficult position, that's quite clear. The reason I'm asking the team to focus game after game is precisely this, even if this trickle of games continues for a while we still hope we can give someone a breather and get back into better physical and mental condition.

This season we've had long periods with some very obvious offensive problems and reversing the results becomes a slightly more difficult story. At the moment we're scoring a bit more but we're losing a bit of solidity, we'll see if it's a question of too much energy spent or not

We didn't even try to worry them, when we were halfway through the match [against Fiorentina] I spoke clearly to the team at the end of the first half saying that with this attitude the result couldn't be taken home.

We had a good opportunity to bring some points home, but we didn't take it. Will you recover? I don't know, I hope Vecino and Zaccagni are recovered, Rovella and Patric I don't know, at the moment there are no great predictions."

Classification

Rossoneri

With a 63% record, Milan are fighting for the top of the league table and are in third place with 53 points, 12 clear of leaders and rivals Internazionale. The Rossoneri have two wins, two draws and one defeat to their name.
Biancocelesti

Lazio are coming off the back of three defeats, two in a row, a win and a draw in their last five games. As a result, they have fallen two places in the table to eighth with 40 points, four behind rivals Roma, who are in sixth place, with a place in the Conference League. The Biancocelesti have a record of 51%.
Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico is one of Italy's most iconic and historically significant stadiums. Located in Rome, it was inaugurated in 1937 and has an impressive capacity of over 72,698 spectators. Originally built to host sporting events, the stadium has become a cultural and sporting landmark in the Italian capital.

The stadium has hosted the final of the 1960 Olympic Games, the final of the 1990 World Cup, as well as the finals of the European Championship, the Champions League and several other major sporting events. 

The Stadio Olimpico is home to Roma and Lazio, the two main soccer teams in the Italian capital. The rivalry between the clubs creates an electrifying atmosphere during matches, with fans cheering and singing along to every move.

Eye on the game

Lazio vs Milan live this Friday (1), at the Stadio Olimpico at 2:45 pm ET, for the Serie A. The match is valid for the 27th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Serie A Match: Lazio vs Milan Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
