How and where to watch the Lazio vs Milan match live?
What time is Lazio vs Milan match for Serie A
Argentina 4:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Brazil 4:45 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Colombia 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Ecuador 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
USA 3:45 pm ET: Paramount+, CBS Sports
Spain 8:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2:45 pm: ESPN2, Star
Paraguay 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Peru 2:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Uruguay 4:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Venezuela 3:45 pm: ESPN, Star +
Speak, Stefano Pioli!
They're a team with great qualities who are coming off the back of an unsatisfactory performance. They'll be motivated, but they could struggle if they play with intensity. The game against Slavia will be very important, we're studying them, but our focus is only on Lazio. Then we'll have an almost full week, in Rome there won't be any changes to rest anyone. I think the two teams will try to play the match according to different principles. The duels in midfield will be important.
It's always nice to receive praise from colleagues, because only those who do this job know what it means to do it. I've always held Luciano in high esteem, we spoke a few weeks ago and he's a coach who I've always appreciated for the way he plays his teams and develops the players. He's deservedly in charge of the national team and I wish him the best of luck in the coming games.
I think the championship for first place is over, Inter have incredible numbers like Napoli last year. April 21st is a long way off. We've got an important match ahead of us and there are high-level targets to reach before thinking about the Derby. At half-time we'll understand what kind of season it can be. Champions League participation? Allegri talked about 70 points, there's still a long way to go.
Davide is doing well, that's important. Florenzi's performances are important, I'll hardly make any mistakes because they're both ready to play or take over: they're two guys who are available and dedicated to the good of the team. Reijnders did well against Atalanta and I chose Adli because of the positions he occupies in the defensive phase. I wish Tijjani all the best for the birth of his son, I saw him very happy and he trained very well. Rafa is growing a lot in his attitude, and that's good for him Tomori will be in the squad".
Speak, Maurizio Sarri!
This season we've had long periods with some very obvious offensive problems and reversing the results becomes a slightly more difficult story. At the moment we're scoring a bit more but we're losing a bit of solidity, we'll see if it's a question of too much energy spent or not
We didn't even try to worry them, when we were halfway through the match [against Fiorentina] I spoke clearly to the team at the end of the first half saying that with this attitude the result couldn't be taken home.
We had a good opportunity to bring some points home, but we didn't take it. Will you recover? I don't know, I hope Vecino and Zaccagni are recovered, Rovella and Patric I don't know, at the moment there are no great predictions."
The stadium has hosted the final of the 1960 Olympic Games, the final of the 1990 World Cup, as well as the finals of the European Championship, the Champions League and several other major sporting events.
The Stadio Olimpico is home to Roma and Lazio, the two main soccer teams in the Italian capital. The rivalry between the clubs creates an electrifying atmosphere during matches, with fans cheering and singing along to every move.
