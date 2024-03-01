ADVERTISEMENT
Lineup PSG
Lineup Monaco
Absences PSG
Danilo Pereira (Thigh problems)
Sergio Rico (Head injury)
L. Kurzawa (Back injury)
Marquinhos (Calf injury)
M. Škriniar (Ankle injury)
Absences Monaco
B. Embolo (Cruciate ligament rupture)
D. Zakaria (Accumulation of cards)
Caio Henrique (cruciate ligament rupture)
Krepin Diatta (Muscle injury)
M. Camara (Knee sprain)
Ismail Jakobs (hamstring injury)
Vanderson (muscle injury)
How are PSG coming into this match?
Positive impressions has had the PSG in this half of the season despite the absences of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. The Parisian team is still 'alive' also in the French Cup and in the Champions League, where they will play next week against Real Sociedad in the second round of the last 16.
Currently, Paris Saint Germain arrives to this round 24 positioning itself at the top of the general table, eight points away from Stade Brestois which is the second place, so the victory is important to continue distancing itself from its rivals and arrive motivated to its commitment in Champions League.With 54 points, Luis Enrique's pupils have 16 wins, 6 draws and 1 defeat. In their most recent match, the PSG comes from a one-goal draw against Rennes in a French league game.
How are Monaco coming into this match?
The Red & Whites are coming from a good run of two wins, two draws, and one loss; they are currently in third place in their local league with 41 points, only behind Stade Brestois and PSG, and are therefore in the Champions League zone for next season. With a record of 12 wins, 5 draws, and 6 defeats, Monaco do not want to let go the 3 points in this difficult task of beating PSG at home;
In their most recent match, Monaco had a great last-minute 2-3 win over Lens in the French league.
Matchday 24 of Ligue 1
The match will be played at the Luis II stadium
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!
My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!