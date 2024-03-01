ADVERTISEMENT

3:09 PMa minute ago

8'

Beraldo's shot is blocked following a header that passes close to the goal.
3:08 PM3 minutes ago

4'

Balogun drove into the box for a powerful shot across goal, but Donnarumma saved his goal.
3:02 PM8 minutes ago

0'

The match starts
2:50 PM20 minutes ago

Lineup PSG

G. Donnarumma, Hakimi, Mukiele, Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernández, Vitinha, Soler, Ugarte, Asensio, K. Mbappé, Ramos.

2:47 PM23 minutes ago

Lineup Monaco

R. Majecki, M. Salisu, G. Maripán, K. Ouattara, W. Singo, D. Zakaria, Y. Fofana, A. Golovin, T. Minamino, F. Balogun, W. Ben Yedder.

2:44 PM26 minutes ago

Warm up

Both teams are taking to the field at the Stade Louis II in Monaco for warm-up exercises ahead of the match, which is just minutes away from kick-off.
2:34 PM37 minutes ago

Absences PSG

On the other hand, the team coached by Luis Enrique, will still have some absentees and they are:

Danilo Pereira (Thigh problems)

Sergio Rico (Head injury)

L. Kurzawa (Back injury)

Marquinhos (Calf injury)

M. Škriniar (Ankle injury)

2:29 PM41 minutes ago

Absences Monaco

For this match, the local team will have several absences, which are:

B. Embolo (Cruciate ligament rupture)

D. Zakaria (Accumulation of cards)

Caio Henrique (cruciate ligament rupture)

Krepin Diatta (Muscle injury)

M. Camara (Knee sprain)

Ismail Jakobs (hamstring injury)

Vanderson (muscle injury)

2:23 PMan hour ago

The arrival

They have arrived! The protagonists have arrived. Both Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain players are already at the Stade Louis II de Monaco to play this match of the 24th matchday of the French league.

2:13 PMan hour ago

Background

The head-to-head record between these two teams is relatively extensive and the balance is in favor of the Parisians with 15 victories to only 6 wins for the Monaco side. Only 9 draws have been recorded.
2:12 PMan hour ago

The stadium

The venue for this match between Monaco and PSG, will be the Stade Louis II, home of the Monaco team. It is a soccer stadium that is located in the city of Monaco, France. It has a capacity to accommodate a little more than 18 thousand spectators.

 

2:06 PMan hour ago

We begin!

All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of the first match of matchday 24 of Ligue 1 with the match between Monaco and PSG. Both teams will be looking for a victory for their different purposes in the competition. Will the locals or the visitors be able to come out victorious, or will it all end in a draw? Follow our coverage on VAVEL USA.
1:40 PM2 hours ago

Follow here Monaco vs PSG Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monaco vs PSG live in Ligue 1, as well as the latest information from the Luis II Stadium, home of the Monaco team. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL USA.
1:35 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Monaco vs PSG Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Monaco vs PSG live on TV, your options are: beIN Sports

If you want to directly stream it: beIN Sports app

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Monaco

Radoslaw Majecki, Mohammed Salisu, Guillermo Maripán, Kassoum Ouattara, Wilfried Singo, Denis Zakaria, Youssouf Fofana, Aleksandr Golovin, Takumi Minamino, Folarin Balogun, Wissam Ben Yedder
1:25 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup PSG

Donnarumma; Achraf, Danilo, Marquinhos, Beraldo; Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola.
1:20 PM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Monaco vs PSG will be Ruddy Buquet; Julien Pacelli, first line; Julien Garrigues second line; Aurélien Petit, fourth assistant.
1:15 PM2 hours ago

How are PSG coming into this match?

The capital team, led by the Spaniard, Luis Enrique, wants to return to champion in the Parisian league.

Positive impressions has had the PSG in this half of the season despite the absences of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. The Parisian team is still 'alive' also in the French Cup and in the Champions League, where they will play next week against Real Sociedad in the second round of the last 16.

Currently, Paris Saint Germain arrives to this round 24 positioning itself at the top of the general table, eight points away from Stade Brestois which is the second place, so the victory is important to continue distancing itself from its rivals and arrive motivated to its commitment in Champions League.With 54 points, Luis Enrique's pupils have 16 wins, 6 draws and 1 defeat. In their most recent match, the PSG comes from a one-goal draw against Rennes in a French league game.

 

1:10 PM2 hours ago

How are Monaco coming into this match?

The team coached by Adolf Hütter is in a bad mood after their recent elimination in the Coupe de France against Football Club Rouen in the round of 16. Now, Monaco wants to continue to show their best soccer in Ligue 1.

The Red & Whites are coming from a good run of two wins, two draws, and one loss; they are currently in third place in their local league with 41 points, only behind Stade Brestois and PSG, and are therefore in the Champions League zone for next season. With a record of 12 wins, 5 draws, and 6 defeats, Monaco do not want to let go the 3 points in this difficult task of beating PSG at home;

In their most recent match, Monaco had a great last-minute 2-3 win over Lens in the French league.

 

 

1:05 PM2 hours ago

Matchday 24 of Ligue 1

It's the end of the week and we are back with the Ligue 1 activity in this third month of the year and in the second half of the season. On this Friday we continue with the soccer activity in French football and Monaco will witness a vibrant match between two teams that are at the top of the general table; nothing more and nothing less than Paris Saint Germain facing Monaco. A match between two teams in need of victory, one to stay at the top of the standings while the other wants the three points to stay in the Champions League places, the other needs them to consolidate its lead and get closer to the French league championship. Although the visitors look like 'favorites' because of their good numbers and the quality of the squad, Monaco wants to give a blow of authority at home and bring joy to their fans in this very important match. Will Luis Enrique's team be able to win or will Adolf Hütter's locals do it?
1:00 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Luis II stadium

12:55 PM2 hours ago

Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 Ligue 1 match: AS Monaco vs Paris Saint Germain Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

