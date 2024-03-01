ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Tune in here Al-Hilal vs Al-IttihadLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match.
How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have met 52 times in their history, with 23 wins for Al-Hilal, 15 draws and 14 wins for Al-Ittihad. In the Saudi Pro League there have been 36 matches, with 18 wins for Al-Hilal, 11 draws and seven wins for Al-Ittihad. At home, Al-Hilal have hosted Al-Ittihad on 26 occasions, with 11 wins, nine draws and six defeats. In the Saudi Pro League they have played 18 games, with eight wins, six draws and four defeats.
Probable Al-Ittihad
Al-Ittihad's probable team for the match is: Maiouf, Al-Sahafi, Al-Manhali, Hegazy and Hawsawi; Kanté, Fabinho and Al-Farhan; Romarinho, Benzema and Hamdullah.
Probable Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal's probable team for the match is: Bounou, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Albulayhi and Renan Lodi; Milinkivic-Savic, Rúben Neves and Al-Faraj; Malcom, Mitrovic and Al-Dawsari.
Injuries
Al-Hilal will be without the injured Neymar for the match, while Al-Ittihad will be without Mosa, Aj-Jadani, Sharahili, Luiz Felipe and Bamasud.
Jorge Jesus!
After the last match Jorge Jesus, Al-Hilal's coach, spoke about the pressure on the team and the differences of playing in Arabia, praising the league compared to Portugal, one of Europe's top leagues: "If you think we're under pressure because we're trying to break the world record for consecutive wins, you're dead wrong. Yes, we're on a 24-game winning streak and we're four games away from breaking the record, but all the Al Hilal players don't feel under pressure because we always play to win, and every win brings us closer to our goal of winning the Saudi League, the AFC Champions League and the Saudi King's Cup, so breaking this record will be good for us. I don't want to make comparisons, but it's easy to see when you think about it. The level of players in Arab teams like Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, Al Nasr and Al Ahli is multimillion. There's no comparison with Portugal, only people who don't follow the Saudi league don't understand the difference between the two teams. If the great players who were in Europe came here, then the teams here must be better. That goes without saying.
Saudi Pro League
Al-Hilal lead the Saudi league with 59 points from an incredible 19 wins and two draws, six points clear of Al-Nassr and 16 clear of Al-Ahli, as well as 20 clear of Al-Tawoon, who close out the G-4. Al-Ittihad are in fifth place with 37 points, six clear of Dhamk and seven clear of Al Fateh.
Last matches: Al-Ittihad
Al-Ittihad come into this game on the back of three wins. On Sunday (18), they won 2-0 at home against Al-Riyadh, with two goals from Hamdallah. On Thursday (22), a 2-1 home win over Navbahor in the return leg of the AFC Champions League round of 16, with Benzema opening the scoring with an own goal, Hamdallah equalizing and Tabatadze turning the game around with an own goal. And on Monday (26), Al-Hilal won 2-1 at home to Al-Wehda, with Ighalo opening the scoring for Wedha, while Hamdallah scored twice to turn the game around.
Last matches: Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal come into the match on the back of three straight wins. On Sunday (18), the first victory was 3-1 at home to Al-Raed, with goals from Mitrovic, who scored twice, and Kpulibaly, while Sayoud pulled one back. On Thursday (22), at home, 3-1 once again, the win was over Sepahan, in the return leg of the AFC Champions League round of 16, with Ahmadzadeh opening the scoring for Speahan, while Al-Dawsari equalized, Rúben Neves turning it around and Mitrovic closing the account. On Monday (26), they beat Al-Ettifaq 2-0 away from home, with goals from Milinkovic-Savic and Al-Dawsari.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League match: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.