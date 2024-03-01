Tottenham are set to return to action this Saturday from a two-week lay off, where they will host south London’s Crystal Palace. Looking at both sides form coming into this matchup, the eagles have picked 4 points in their last two outings with a win last week over 19th placed Burnley, and a stalemate 1-1 draw vs Everton a fortnight ago. Ange Postecogelu's side failed to impress last week with a surprise defeat at home to Wolves. However, the north London side have maintained steady form as of late, picking up 11 points in their last five matches.

Tottenham come into this fixture with an urgency to amend last week's humiliating defeat to the hands of Wolves. However, the north London side have picked up three wins in their last six league outings, including a spirited 2-1 home win against Brentford earlier this month. Whereas their opponent Crystal Palace have been on a miserable run of form. Prior to Roy Hodgson departure the eagles had picked up five defeats in their last nine games. Most definitely Crystal Palace will be aiming to take away a point come Saturday and continue on the resurgence with Glasnier.

On account of Chelsea's unsuccessful endeavors in the Caraboa Cup final - which led to the postponement of their scheduled London derby with Spurs - Tottenham have endured two weeks of reflection after emulating the blues with a humbling home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 17.

In reality, an eventual defeat was on the cards for Spurs as their last two games showcased a nervy disjointed team, by edging past Brighton with an injury-time winner. The lilywhites inability to win a fortnight ago has now left their qualification for Champions League in a precarious position as they have now relinquished fourth-place in the league standings. Aston Villa have leapfrogged ahead of Spurs in fourth.



Tottenham have concerns over Destiny Udogie as there is no definitive timeline on his return. The defender missed the 2-1 defeat to Wolves last week due to an ongoing strain. Pedro Porro also follows suit with him being a question to be involved in Saturday’s afternoon fixture due to a knee issue. The North London clubhave short list of injuries such as - Ryan Sessegnon (Hamstring) who is out for the remainder of the season, Fraser Forster (Foot), Manor Solomon and Ben Davies.

Crystal Palace

The Eagles who look to continue their recent positive run of form under new manager Glasner. Crystal Palace took relegation-threatened Burnley to the sword, with a comfortable 3-0 win at Selhurst Park. Glasner has picked up four points in first two games as a Premier League manager, sparking renewed faith for Crystal Palace fans. With only seven league wins the eagles occupy the 13th potion in the league standings, boasting a 8-point advantage over 18th placed Luton Town.

Crystal Palace are hopeful that Eberechi Eze will make the trip to north London, with the forward participating in last week's training session. The same can be said for Will Hughes who has been sidelined for two weeks with an ankle concern. However, the eagles have a plethora of absentees such as, Michael Olise ( hamstring) , Rob Holding ( ankle), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) and Cheick Doucoure (Achilles).

