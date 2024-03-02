ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Don't leave here to follow Mazatlán vs Necaxa
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Mazatlán vs Necaxa live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the El Encanto Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Guide to Watch Mazatlán vs Necaxa live: TV Broadcast Options and where to watch online.
Mazatlán vs Necaxa can be tuned into the live streams of FOX Sports, and on live television on Azteca 7.
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to follow the result of the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Expectations for the game:
With all this in mind, fans can expect an exciting and hard-fought encounter at the Estadio El Encanto. Mazatlán and Necaxa will take the field with the objective of adding three points that will allow them to get closer to their respective goals in this Clausura 2024 of the MX League.
Coaches strategies:
The coaches of both teams will surely prepare specific strategies for this match, analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of the rival. A tactical duel is expected in which each team will seek to make the most of its resources to obtain victory.
Comparative analysis:
In terms of offensive production, Necaxa slightly surpasses Mazatlán, having scored two more goals so far this season. Furthermore, the goal difference in favor of Necaxa (+3) indicates greater efficiency in finishing plays. On the other hand, Mazatlán has conceded more goals than Necaxa, suggesting a more vulnerable defense. However, the number of assists shows a clear advantage for Necaxa, who has been more effective in creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. These statistics could influence the strategy that each team will implement during the match.
Defensive solidity:
Despite having a slightly lower offensive performance, Necaxa has shown greater defensive solidity compared to Mazatlán. Necaxa has conceded only 11 goals so far this season, while Mazatlán has conceded 17 goals. This difference in the number of goals conceded suggests that Necaxa has a more compact and efficient defense, which has allowed them to maintain a positive goal differential. On the other hand, Mazatlán will have to work on improving its defensive solidity to avoid conceding so many goals and improve its position in the standings.
Offensive performance:
In terms of offensive production, Necaxa slightly surpasses Mazatlán. Necaxa has scored 14 goals so far this season, two more than Mazatlán. This difference in goals could indicate Necaxa's greater ability to find the back of the net and generate danger in the rival area. On the other hand, Mazatlán has shown less offensive effectiveness, which could be an area of improvement for the team in search of more positive results in the tournament.
Necaxa's latest lineup:
Goalkeeper: Unsain.
Defenses: Mayorga, Oliveros, Montes, Peña, Garnica.
Media: Paradela, Arce, Juerado.
Forwards: Monreal, Cambindo.
Defenses: Mayorga, Oliveros, Montes, Peña, Garnica.
Media: Paradela, Arce, Juerado.
Forwards: Monreal, Cambindo.
Mazatlán's latest lineup:
Goalkeeper: González.
Defenses: Rodríguez, Alvarado, Aldama, Madueña.
Media: Montaño, Intriago, Bárcenas, Del Prete, Árciga.
Fronts: Yellow.
Defenses: Rodríguez, Alvarado, Aldama, Madueña.
Media: Montaño, Intriago, Bárcenas, Del Prete, Árciga.
Fronts: Yellow.
Key players:
On the local team, Mazatlán, players like Luis Amarillo have been fundamental in the coach's game plan, contributing both in defense and attack. For its part, in Necaxa, attention will be focused on figures like Diber Cambindo, who have the ability to make a difference at any moment of the game.
Recent performance:
Mazatlán comes into this match after a defeat in its last match, which has allowed it to stay away from the league positions. On the other hand, Necaxa comes from a draw that has left them in a comfortable position in the standings.
Context of the meeting:
On Friday, March 1 at 9:00 p.m. at the El Encanto Stadium, Mazatlán and Necaxa will face each other in a crucial match corresponding to matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX League. Both teams arrive with different objectives: Necaxa seeks to consolidate itself in the qualifying zone for the league, while Mazatlán tries to move away from the bottom of the table.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Mazatlán vs Necaxa match, corresponding to Matchday 10 of the MX League. The match will take place at the El Encanto Stadium, at 9:00 p.m.