Tune in here America vs Atlas Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs Atlas match.
What time is America vs Atlas match?
This is the start time of the game America vs Atlas of 2nd March in several countries:
|
Where To Watch America vs Atlas around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
March 2, 2024
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
March 3, 2024
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
March 2, 2024
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
March 3, 2024
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
March 3, 2024
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
March 2, 2024
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 2, 2024
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
March 3, 2024
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
March 2, 2024
|
21:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
March 2, 2024
|
22:00
Watch out for this Atlas FC player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the center forward; Eduardo Daniel Aguirre. The killer of the area of the red and black Atlas FC has been characterized for being a strong, tenacious, skillful player, especially a killer in the area, perfect characteristics to detonate the gunpowder at any time of the match and tip the balance in favor of his team to get the victory.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker for América has been a key player for the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
América's last lineup:
L. Malagón; I. Reyes, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres, S. Reyes; A. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos; A. Zendejas, D. Valdés, J. Quiñones; H, Martín.
Atlas FC's last lineup:
C. Vargas; J. Lozano, M. Nervo, A. Santamaría, G. Aguirre; J. Márquez, A. Rocha; R. Fulgencio, M. García, J. Murillo; E. Aguirre.
Background:
América and Atlas have faced each other on a total of 61 occasions (29 América wins, 14 draws, 18 Atlas wins) where the scales are totally in favor of the capital's side. In terms of goals scored, América beats Atlas, with a total of 103 goals scored and 82 for the red-and-black team. Their last meeting dates back to Day 4 of the Apertura 2023 where América drew 1-1 with Atlas FC.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Jalisco, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, is an important sports venue dedicated to soccer. It has a capacity of 55,020 spectators and was inaugurated on January 31, 1960. It has hosted matches in the 1970 and 1986 World Cups. Currently, it hosts the matches of the teams Atlas of the First Division and the Leones Negros of the University of Guadalajara of the MX Expansion League. Previously, it was also the home of teams such as Guadalajara, Oro, Nacional, Jalisco and Cafessa in different periods. It stands out as the third largest stadium in Mexico, surpassed only by Estadio Azteca and Estadio Olímpico Universitario.
Looking for a second championship
On the other hand, the Aguilas del América have started the tournament in a good way, maintaining their position at the top of the general table and proving that there is no crisis in Coapa, as many had already questioned the quality of the squad after their first defeat on matchday 7 and a draw on matchday 9. André Jardine's pupils have already managed to add the coveted fourteenth star to the great list of honors at Coapa, even so, it is an obligation and ambition for América to win it all, which is why, in this tournament as the defending champions, they will want to retain the throne to maintain total control of the entire season and become the fourth team in the history of short tournaments to achieve the feat of being two-time champions of the Liga MX. Likewise, the América side comes in with spirits high after beating Cruz Azul in the Clasico Joven, sending a message that the reigning champions remain a title contender.
They want to go over the champion's head
The red-and-black Atlas will be looking to become the second team in Liga MX to dent Club América's crown, however, at the moment "La Academia" is not going through a good moment because in 9 games played, the team from Guadalajara has only 2 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses, ranking 11th with 9 points, making it mandatory to get points in this match, especially since they are at home, where they have to make their conditions count. Last matchday, Atlas managed to draw with Tigres at the Estadio Universitario, a difficult opponent when it comes to facing them in Nuevo León, so the Foxes have already realized that if they set their minds to it, they can face the "Goliaths" of Liga MX.
Liga MX is back
The eternal wait is finally over, the Liga MX glory is back to delight fans and strangers alike with the best action in the fields of Mexico. Once again, another tournament starts, where 18 teams will face each other throughout 17 rounds to try, first of all, to qualify to the big party of the national football, either in the playoffs or in the first six places that have a direct pass to the quarterfinals and then have the opportunity to fight for the title that will assure them a place in the champion of champions trophy and the next edition of the CONCACAF Champions League. Likewise, it will be very important to enjoy this summer tournament since once it is over, it will be a while before the blessed Liga MX returns, since there is a big summer break with international tournaments such as Copa América, Euro Cup, Leagues Cup and the France 2024 Olympic Games, therefore, it will also be important to see the performance of the players throughout these 17 days with their respective teams, since the most outstanding players will probably have an undeniable offer for the transfer market that opens the 24/25 season, making this perhaps their last instance in our League. Likewise, this Clausura 2024 will be another tournament without promotion, but with the drama of the quotient for not paying the debt imposed by the FMF.
Kick-off time
The Atlas vs America match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2024 Liga MX Match: Atlas vs America!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.