Update
6:00 PM24 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Queretaro vs Santos

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Queretaro vs Santos live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Corregidora. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:55 PM29 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Queretaro vs Santos live online

The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Queretaro vs Santos can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
5:50 PM34 minutes ago

Watch out for this Santos player

Carlos Acevedo, goalkeeper. A key player for the team, when the team was not going through its best moment, this player was in charge of avoiding losing points in many of the games, injuries have not left him in recent seasons, but he always comes back with the same desire to contribute to the team, this player will be important for the second half of the tournament, as long as injuries respect him.
5:45 PM39 minutes ago

Watch out for this Querétaro player

Pablo Barrera, forward. A player with a lot of experience in Liga MX, with 36 years old, he is being a key player for Querétaro in the Clausura 2024, his great ability with the ball has allowed him to add 3 goals and 3 assists in eight games, undoubtedly the good form of the player has allowed the team to be going through a good moment.
Celebration Barrera/Image: Club_ Queretaro
Celebration Barrera/Image: Club_ Queretaro
5:40 PM44 minutes ago

Last Santos lineup

Acevedo, Govea, Doria, Amione, Echeverria, Medina, Cervantes, Aquino, Carrillo, Ocejo, Muñoz.
5:35 PMan hour ago

Last alignment Queretaro

Allison, Mendoza, Gularte, Manzanarez, Ortiz, Barrera, Escamilla, Lertora, Sandoval, Sosa, Batista.
5:30 PMan hour ago

Background

Santos 0-2 Queretaro 
Santos 0-2 Queretaro 
Queretaro 3-3 Santos
Santos 1-1 Queretaro 
Queretaro 2-3 Santos
5:25 PMan hour ago

Arbitration quartet

Central: Brian Gonzalez. Assistants: Christian Espinosa and Jose Baños. Fourth official: Hector Solorio.
5:20 PMan hour ago

Santos no longer has an excuse

Santos Laguna has earned respect for being a team that has sought to win, at least that is how it was in a recent stage, this team is known for making great acquisitions of players that when they perform well are usually sold, but in general, they have always left championships, now the team encountered complications at the beginning of the tournament, so the sum of points after nine rounds was not the best, The team has accumulated six defeats, making it one of the teams with the most defeats in the tournament, evidently the bad results were going to require changes and it was in the technical direction where they have already changed the coach, Ignacio Ambriz, arrived at the Lagunero team to try to rescue the season, currently there are only 7 points, the team still has possibilities of qualifying, but the results have to come.
5:15 PMan hour ago

Queretaro heads into the tournament in good shape

Queretaro is one of the teams that has had a bad time in recent years, many things have happened at the club that have led to them not being able to have a worthy participation in the tournaments, for this Clausura 2024, little was expected from the team, but after nine games, they are having a great tournament, with eleven points the team is in tenth position, with eight games left to play, the best of the tournament is yet to come, if Querétaro wants to have a chance of being in the Playoffs, the next games they must give their best, their four-game unbeaten streak, the style of play has been good and has undoubtedly benefited the team, now the team needs to maintain that level or increase it, to close the tournament in a great way, their next rival, has players of great quality, but the results have not come.
Big win/Image: Club_Queretaro
Big win/Image: Club_Queretaro
5:10 PMan hour ago

A duel without favorite

In Liga MX everything can be expected in every match, day after day there are always surprises with the scores and for many that makes it an irregular league, whether it is or not, there are always very entertaining matches and Queretaro vs Santos, promises to be an entertaining game without a clear winner, both come with two wins and are looking for three points.
5:05 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Queretaro vs Santos match, corresponding to the Liga MX 2024. The match will take place at Estadio Corregidora at 8:00 PM ET.
Diego Gutiérrez
Diego Gutiérrez
