The stadium

The venue for this match will be The Brianteo Stadium also known as U-Power Stadium (for sponsorship reasons). This venue is a soccer stadium that hosts the home games of de Monza and is located in the homonymous city, in Italy. The capacity of the stadium is for a little more than 18 thousand spectators.

 

 

All set! We are just under an hour away from the start of the first match of matchday 27 of Serie A with the match between Monza and Roma. Both teams will be looking for a victory for their different purposes in the competition.
Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX  is on VAVEL USA.

 

How to watch Monza vs Roma Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Monza vs Roma live on TV, your options are: no options.

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last lineup Roma

M. Svilar; G. Mancini, C. Smalling, R. Ndicks; R. Kristensen, L. Pellegrini, L. Pareces, B. Cridtskte, Angeliño; P. Dybala, S. Azmoun.
Last lineup Monza

Di Gregorio, Birindelli, Izzo, Pablo Marí, Carboni, Gagliardini, Pessina, Colpani, A. V. Carboni, Dany Mota, Djuric. 
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Monza vs Roma will be Marco Piccinini; Valerio Vecchi, first line; Gamal Mokhtar, second line; Alessandro Prontera, fourth assistant.
How is Monza coming into this match?

On the other hand, the Monza directed by the Italian Raffaele Palladino, is in a comfortable situation, but not the most optimal since they have not been able to get out of the middle of the overall table. However, it seems that the main objective of not being relegated is already a thing of the past, although the biancorossi should not be confident if they do not want to say goodbye to Serie A.

Currently, Monza accumulates 36 units, the same as Torino, but due to the goal difference, Monza is located in the 11th position out of danger, but also out of European competition places. In their most recent match, Palladino s pupils achieved a 0-2 victory over Salernitana and already record a streak of five matches without defeat. The biancorossi have played 26 matches in which they have won nine of them, drawn nine, and been defeated on eight occasions.

How are Roma coming into this match?

The Roman team, led by the Italian Daniele de Rossi, one of the historical players of the 'La Loba' team, has taken the bench after the dismissal of José Mourinho. De Rossi has had positive feelings in the second half of the season.

Currently, the Roma arrives to this 27th matchday positioned in the 6th place of the overall Serie A table, just two points away from Atalanta and stepping on European competition places. Although the scudetto looks very far away, the capital team wants to return again to a Champions League so they must not let go points at home. With 44 points, the wards of De Rossi, record 13 wins, 5 draws and 8 defeats. In their most recent match, the Roma comes from defeating Toruno last Monday by a score of 3-2. Likewise, the team of 'La Loba' managed to eliminate Feyenoord on penalties to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Matchday 27 of Serie A

First week of March and we return with the activity of Serie A at the beginning of the month and in the second half of the season. In this weekend, we continue with the soccer activity in the Italian football with this match of the 27th day. The city of Monza, will witness the match between two teams that live very different realities; the homonymous club, Monza, and the capital club, Roma, will face each other on this day. On the one hand are the Romans who want to take advantage of the good streak against a local who are urged to win in order to continue to move away from the relegation zone and climb positions. In spite of the fact that Roma looks like the 'favorite' because of the quality of its squad, Monza wants to take advantage of the locality to give the surprise and give a joy to their fans and thus continue adding in the classification. Can Roma achieve the victory or will the locals of Monza do it?
The match will be played at Brianteo Stadium

The match between Roma vs Cagliari will be played at the Brianteo stadium, in the city of Monza, Italy. Kickoff is scheduled at 12:00 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2024 Serie A match: Monza vs Roma Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I'll be your host for this game.

