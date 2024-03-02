ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Leicester City vs QPR in EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
Mexico: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs.
USA: 10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
India: 19:15 hrs.
Watch out for this QPR player
Ilias Chair, a 26-year-old Moroccan playmaker who has four goals and six assists in 32 games. In the last game, he provided the assist in his team's comeback win over Rotherham United.
Watch out for this Leicester City player
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, a 25-year-old English midfielder who has 10 goals and 12 assists in 37 games this season. He has not scored since January 30 and has only scored two goals in 2024.
News - QPR
They are coming from two wins in a row, in their last match they defeated Rotherham United 2-1. They have lost only one of their last seven matches. They are in 21st position in the EFL Championship with 35 points, the same as Stoke City, who are in the relegation places.
News - Leicester City
Leicester City has just reached the quarterfinals of the FA Cup after defeating Bournemouth in extra time with a goal by Fatawu. However, in the EFL Championship they have two defeats in a row. Despite that, they are leaders with 78 points, six ahead of Leeds United, who are second.
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favor of Queen Park Rangers who have won 26 times, 24 times Leicester City have won. While 11 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last October 28, 2023 where Leicester City managed to win 1-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the King Power Stadium, which was inaugurated on July 23, 2002 and has a capacity of 322,261 spectators.
Preview of the match
Leicester City and Queen Park Rangers will meet on Saturday, March 2 in the 35th round of the
