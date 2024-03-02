ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Brentford vs Chelsea live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brentford vs Chelsea live corresponding to Matchday 27 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Gtech Community Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Brentford vs Chelsea online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Brentford vs Chelsea match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Chelsea's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Robert Sánchez, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Raheem Sterling, Moisés Caicedo, Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer.
Raheem Sterling, player to watch!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the top figures within the English team. During this season he has played 9 games, where he has managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist, in addition to his team being the third worst offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Sterling will seek to take advantage of this tournament to secure a place among Chelsea's starters and recover to the highest possible level.
How does Chelsea arrive?
The Blues continue their summer preparation for the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are among the top 3 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Jorginho, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. The Blues continue their preparation in North American territory and this will be a very important duel, because Arsenal is a direct rival in the Premier.
Brentford's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Thomas Strakosha, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Nørgaard, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mads Roerslev, Neal Maupay and Josh Dasilva.
Bryan Mbeumo, player to watch!
The Brentford striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Mbeumo seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Brentford on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he scored 9 goals and 8 assists. The Cameroonian striker had a great season and Brentford will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Brentford get here?
Brentford enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team in British football and continue advancing in the FA Cup and climbing positions in the Premier League, after finishing in ninth position and staying far from the places in the next tournaments of UEFA with 59 units, after 15 wins, 14 draws and 9 losses. Brentford presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade, David Raya and Rico Henry. Brentford is not a recent power in British football, but it is a great team that constantly fights to be among the best in the Premier. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and lineup with which they will compete. They want to achieve their goals.
Where is the game?
The Gtech Community Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 17,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brentford vs Chelsea match, corresponding to Matchday 27 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium, at 10 am.