What time is it?
This is the kickoff time for the Birmingham City vs Southampton game on March 2 in several countries:
Mexico: 9:00
United States: 9:00 PT - 10:00 ET
Canada: 10:00
Peru: 10:00
Colombia: 10:00
Ecuador: 10:00
Puerto Rico: 11:00
Venezuela: 11:00
Chile: 11:00
Argentina: 11:00
Brazil: 11:00
Spain: 16:00
Southampton player to watch
Adam Armstrong, a 27-year-old experienced player who plays as a striker. The Englishman has been an important player for Southampton in the EFL Championship and the FA Cup, and is considered one of the best players in the team thanks to the 16 goals and 11 assists he has accumulated in 34 games.
Photo: Southampton
Birmingham City player to watch
Koji Miyoshi, a 26-year-old experienced midfielder. The Japanese has been an important part of Birmingham City in the EFL Championship, he is considered one of the club's best players thanks to his 4 goals and 12 assists in 31 games.
Photo: Birmingham City
Latest Southampton lineup
J. Lumley (GK); J. Stephens, J. Bednarek, R Manning, J. Bree, S. Charles, J. Aribo, J. Rothwell, S. Edozie, K. Sulema and S. Mara.
Coach: Russell Martin
Latest Birmingham City lineup
J. Ruddy (GK); M. Roberts, D. Sanderson, C. Drameh, E. Laird, A. Dozzell, Paik Seung-Ho, K. Miyoshi, J. James, T. Roberts, J. Stansfield
Coach: Mark Venus
Antecedents
In the last five meetings Southampton has had a slight dominance over Birmingham City.
EFL Championship 28 / 10 / 2023 | Southampton 3 - 1 Birmingham City
EFL Championship 04 / 02 / 2013 | Birmingham City 0 - 0 Southampton
EFL Championship 18 / 09 / 2013 | Southampton 4 - 1 Birmingham City
League Cup 25 / 08 / 2009 | Southampton 1 - 2 Birmingham City
EFL Championship 07 / 03 / 2009 | Birmingham City 1 - 0 Southampton
How does Southampton arrive?
The Saints in their last five matches have performed poorly, having a streak of 5 defeats in a row.
FA Cup 28 / 02 / 2024 | Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton
EFL Championship 24 / 02 / 2024 | Southampton 1 - 2 Millwall
EFL Championship 20 / 02 / 2024 | Southampton 1 - 2 Hull City
EFL Championship 16 / 02 / 2024 | Albion 0 - 2 Southampton
EFL Championship 13 / 02 / 2024 | Bristol City 3 - 1 Southampton
How does Birmingham City arrive?
The Blues in their last five games have had a regular performance, their best result was against Sunderland, having a streak of two wins and three defeats.
EFL Championship 24 / 02 / 2024 | Ipswich 3 - 1 Birmingham City
EFL Championship 17 / 02 / 2024 | Birmingham City 2 - 1 Sunderland
EFL Championship 13 / 02 / 2024 | Birmingham City 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers
EFL Championship 09 / 02 / 2024 | Sheffield Wednesday 2 - 0 Birmingham City
EFL Championship 03 / 02 / 2024 | Albion 1 - 0 Birmingham City
Stadium
St Andrew's Stadium will be the venue for this Matchday 35 game, it is located in the neighborhood of Bordesley, Birmingham, England. It was officially opened on December 26, 1906. It has been Birmingham City's home ground since its opening. It has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and cost 10 million pounds sterling to build.
Photo: Birmingham City
The EFL Championship continues
England's Second Division brings us a duel between two teams that live very different realities, because while Southampton is fighting for promotion to the Premier League in fourth place in the table, Birmingham City is in eighteenth place hoping not to be relegated to the Third Division.
