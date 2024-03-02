ADVERTISEMENT

Update
10:00 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Everton vs West Ham match live?

If you want to watch the game Everton vs West Ham live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO USA, Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Everton vs West Ham match for Premier League

This is the start time of the game Everton vs West Ham of 2nd March 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Star+

Bolivia 11 am: Star+

Brazil 12 pm: Star+

Chile 11 am: Star+

Colombia 10 am: Star+

Ecuador 10 am: Star+

USA 10 am ET: nnbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO USA,  NetworkTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App

Spain 8 pm: DAZN

Mexico 10 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 11 am: Star+

Peru 10 am: Star+

Uruguay 12 pm: Star+

Venezuela 11 am: Star+

9:50 PMan hour ago

Speak, David Moyes!

"It was a great win for us. We got three points, which keeps us firmly among the top teams. We had a great start to the game and I was very pleased with the way we conducted ourselves. We got the reaction we were hoping for, so credit to the players. 

However, there's always room for improvement. There were a few parts that let us down, but overall we were happy with the performance and, ultimately, the result. We have to build on that now.

Lucas (Paquetá) played very well against Brentford. I was a bit worried about him coming back from injury and how he would be, but we were very pleased with him.

I think Jarrod was at a different level to where he is now, with the goals he scored on Monday. His goals and his overall performance were fantastic.

I have great feelings for Everton - it was the soccer club that gave me brilliant opportunities. They gave me a start and a chance to make mistakes. We made the club grow and I hope people will look back and say it was a good time. 

The biggest thing I took from my time at Everton was the players. We had brilliant players - if you look at our recruitment and what those players did, it's phenomenal. They were brilliant lads to work with and I keep in touch with all of them.

It's always good to come back to Goodison. The fans are close to the pitch, there's brilliant support and there's always a great atmosphere."

9:45 PMan hour ago

Speak, Sean Dyche!

"Adding detail is important, but regaining four (points) gives some form of - I don't think a boost is the right word - I think it's an adjustment in the table that's now apparent, and it was necessary because I think everyone thought 10 in first place was harsh. I'm always greedy, obviously, but some would argue that maybe we were expecting more in return. 

But I'd say it's done now and that's all we were looking for. Obviously we wanted points back, but the main thing was to bring clarity for us and for everyone, which I thought was a bit of an interesting period, shall we say. So I think it brings that moment of clarity.

Adding the previous points and then adding a win (this weekend against West Ham), it will be a very good week. 

We've had some great results and the performance levels have been good. We won four in a row, then had a more difficult period of games and injuries. The games start to pile up and then there comes an indifferent period where there are a lot of draws. Then (the external noise) starts to show. But, to be fair to these players, credit to them, it took a long time for that to happen."

9:40 PMan hour ago

Classification

9:35 PMan hour ago

Hammers

After three consecutive defeats and a draw, West Ham put an end to their losing streak and won again last weekend, gaining a place in the standings. The Hammers are now eighth with 39 points.
9:30 PMan hour ago

Toffees

With a 39% record, Everton are in 15th place with 25 points. The Toffes are coming off the back of two draws in a row, four in their last five games, and a defeat.
9:25 PM2 hours ago

Goodison Park

Goodison Park is a soccer stadium located in Liverpool, England. It is the home of Everton and was opened in 1892. The venue is considered one of the oldest stadiums in use in English professional soccer, also called The Grand Old Lady.

The stadium has a total capacity of approximately 39,572 spectators, making it a medium-sized stadium in the Premier League.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Everton vs West Ham live this Saturday (2), at the Goodison Park at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 27th round of the competition.
9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Everton vs West Ham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
