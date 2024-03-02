ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Everton vs West Ham match live?
What time is Everton vs West Ham match for Premier League
Argentina 12 pm: Star+
Bolivia 11 am: Star+
Brazil 12 pm: Star+
Chile 11 am: Star+
Colombia 10 am: Star+
Ecuador 10 am: Star+
USA 10 am ET: nnbcsports.com, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO USA, NetworkTelemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App
Spain 8 pm: DAZN
Mexico 10 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 11 am: Star+
Peru 10 am: Star+
Uruguay 12 pm: Star+
Venezuela 11 am: Star+
Speak, David Moyes!
However, there's always room for improvement. There were a few parts that let us down, but overall we were happy with the performance and, ultimately, the result. We have to build on that now.
Lucas (Paquetá) played very well against Brentford. I was a bit worried about him coming back from injury and how he would be, but we were very pleased with him.
I think Jarrod was at a different level to where he is now, with the goals he scored on Monday. His goals and his overall performance were fantastic.
I have great feelings for Everton - it was the soccer club that gave me brilliant opportunities. They gave me a start and a chance to make mistakes. We made the club grow and I hope people will look back and say it was a good time.
The biggest thing I took from my time at Everton was the players. We had brilliant players - if you look at our recruitment and what those players did, it's phenomenal. They were brilliant lads to work with and I keep in touch with all of them.
It's always good to come back to Goodison. The fans are close to the pitch, there's brilliant support and there's always a great atmosphere."
Speak, Sean Dyche!
But I'd say it's done now and that's all we were looking for. Obviously we wanted points back, but the main thing was to bring clarity for us and for everyone, which I thought was a bit of an interesting period, shall we say. So I think it brings that moment of clarity.
Adding the previous points and then adding a win (this weekend against West Ham), it will be a very good week.
We've had some great results and the performance levels have been good. We won four in a row, then had a more difficult period of games and injuries. The games start to pile up and then there comes an indifferent period where there are a lot of draws. Then (the external noise) starts to show. But, to be fair to these players, credit to them, it took a long time for that to happen."
The stadium has a total capacity of approximately 39,572 spectators, making it a medium-sized stadium in the Premier League.
