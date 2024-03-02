ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned for Nottingham vs Liverpool live on Premier League match day 27 2024
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for the Nottingham vs Liverpool live matchday 27 of the Premier League 2024, as well as the latest information from The City Ground. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match between Nottingham and Liverpool, Brentford vs Chelsea, Everton vs West Ham, Fulham vs Brighton, Newcastle vs Wolverhampton, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace and Luton vs Aston Villa, are the matches that will be played in the Premier League tomorrow, with top players in the world who will be looking to shine tomorrow.
The City Ground
It is the stadium of the Nottingham team, in England, one of the smallest stadiums in the Premier League, besides being one of the most important, has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated in 1898, will be the setting for tomorrow's match on the 27th day of the Premier League, this will be the stadium for tomorrow, certainly a great stadium for one of the matches to follow with players of the highest quality.
Where and how to watch Nottingham vs Liverpool online live in the Premier League 2024
The Nottingham vs Liverpool match will not be broadcast on television.
The Nottingham vs Liverpool match will be streamed on the Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch Nottingham vs Liverpool live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match day 27 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool match on March 2, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hours
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Ecuador: 12:00 noon
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 23:00 hours
South Korea: 23:00 hours
India: 10:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 10:00 p.m.
South Africa: 10:00 p.m.
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 16:00 hours
Spain: 16:00 hours
France: 16:00 hours
Italy: 16:00 hours
Netherlands: 16:00 hours
Belgium: 16:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this match, which promises to be one of the best tomorrow with top players who will give everything to get the 3 points.
Background
The record leans towards Liverpool, as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of one game won for Nottingham, 0 draws and 3 wins for Liverpool, so tomorrow the Reds will be the favorites to take the 3 points in this 27th round of the Premier League.
How does Liverpool arrive?
Liverpool on the other hand comes from defeating Southampton 3-0 in the 5th round of the FA Cup, a team that has shown to continue at a great level and not lowering its intensity, they are as leaders of the Premier League with 60 points and a record of 18 games won, 6 draws and only 2 defeats, will seek tomorrow to continue adding points and stay one more day as leaders of the most important tournament as is the Premier League, in this way the two teams come to this meeting.
How does Nottingham Forest arrive?
Nottingham comes from losing 1-0 against Manchester United, a game where they were close to getting a draw but failed to get a draw and fell last day, now they will face Liverpool, another complicated opponent but they will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their people, in the overall table they are in 17th position very close to the relegation zone with 24 points and a record of 6 wins, 6 draws and 14 defeats, so Nottingham comes to this game with the obligation to get the 3 points.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, match day 27 of the Premier League 2024. The match will take place at the City Ground, at 09:00.