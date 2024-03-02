ADVERTISEMENT
Last meeting
Fulham took the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Aleksandar Mitrovic, who found the rival net to put his team ahead, in addition to Lewis Dunk's own goal. Brighton pulled one back with a penalty goal converted by Mac Allister. Although Brighton constantly looked for the goal, Fulham demonstrated their ability to take advantage of counterattacks and maintain the lead on the scoreboard.
History Fulham – Brighton
One of the biggest victories recorded in these clashes was in favor of Brighton, when they managed to win 5-0 during the 2015/16 Championship season.
Brighton looking for international place
The team stands out for its offensive approach, with an average of 280 shots on goal, which is equivalent to about 10.7 attempts per game. Additionally, Brighton are known for their ability to control the game, maintaining a possession average of over 60%.
In their last match, Brighton suffered a defeat against Wolves in the FA Cup. Despite starting the match with an early goal down, the team struggled to come back. Although Brighton dominated on the field, Wolverhampton managed to maintain the advantage and defend the result until the end of the match.
The 'Cottagers' arrive inspired
Fulham have proven to be an offensive team, with a total of 238 shots on goal so far, which represents an average of 8.7 attempts per game. Additionally, he exhibits solid passing accuracy, with a success rate of 82.94%.
In their most recent meeting, Fulham recorded a victory at Old Trafford. The first goal of the match came in the 65th minute thanks to Bassey, although Maguire equalized the score at 89. However, in a dramatic outcome, Iwobi scored the winning goal for Fulham in the 90+7 minute. The match was marked by the home team's lack of precision, which allowed Fulham to take the three points.
London waits for the 'seagulls'
Among the most notable moments in its history is the record attendance recorded on October 8, 1938, when 49,335 spectators witnessed the confrontation against Millwall in Division Two.
After the construction of the new stadium, there have been multiple occasions in which the seating capacity has been full. Matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and others have drawn crowds, reaching a record attendance of 25,700.
