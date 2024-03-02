ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Valerien Ismael!
Ahead of the match Valerien Ismael, Watford's manager, spoke about what he expects from the match: "All week we had no sign that anything like this would happen, it was the opposite. When a team puts in a performance like that, it's always difficult for any manager, but now we focus on the next game. We've reshuffled and restarted, just to find the right way to make sure we can compete and perform much better than last week. We know we can do better, I know my team, I know my players and I know what they're capable of. That's what we need to see in the games between now and the end of the season. It was important to come here and talk a lot with the players. It's important to understand. I said to the players "help me understand". Why was it like this, if it wasn't expected? We heard a lot of good things and we started working on them, just to help each other improve, and to be better. It was a very intense week. You can imagine that, after the game last week, there was a lot of dialog and things to talk about with the players, with the board, as usual, and with the staff. We had a lot of training sessions, we doubled up on Tuesday and doubled up on Wednesday just to work more on specific points and keep the players busy. The reaction was good. The energy was there, the focus was already on Saturday's game. We know what we have to do, the performance has to be much better. The players know that. We know we can do it, our team's potential is clear, but we've had two faces so far this season. We need to make sure we show our best face. We've redefined everything on the mental side, first with dialog, then with a lot of video analysis and finally on the pitch with the training sessions. When you double the session, you have more time with the players on the pitch to be able to answer all the questions and make sure everyone understands. The work was there, the understanding was there. Nobody was complaining. We know we have to do something different. Since I arrived, we've had an almost weekly meeting with the board, regardless of whether we win, lose or draw, and this week it was exactly the same. We're all in agreement and we still believe in the way we know. But of course everyone wasn't happy with the performance [against Huddersfield], and it's normal to talk about it, because that's not what we want to see. We talked about the situation and what the solution is, what the next step is. I feel the support is still there, we spoke clearly about the situation, but it wasn't anything unusual, it was more "how can we pull together and get back on track?" As a manager, director or owner, when you see your team acting like that, you have some questions. I had a few questions. Now it's just about giving the answer; we gave the players the answer during the week in training and the truth will be on the pitch tomorrow".
Probable Watford
Watford's probable team for the match is: Hamer, Dele-Bashiru, Pollock, Hoedt and Lewis; Livermore, Asprilla, Chakvetadze, Ince and Sema; Dennis.
Probable Millwall
Millwall's probable team for the match is: Sarkic, Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper and McNamara; Honeyman, Mitchell, Saville and Longman; Bradshaw and Flemming.
Injuries
MIllwall will be without Nisbet and the injured Hutchinson. Watford, on the other hand, have no absentees and could use full strength.
EFL Championship
Millwall are in 20th place with 36 points, one point above QPR and Stoke, four points above Sheffield Wednesday, one below Huddersfield, two below Birmingham and three below Swansea. Watford are in 11th place with 44 points, level on points with Bristol, Middlesbrough and Cardiff, four above Plymouth and three below Sunderland.
Last Matches: Watford
Watford, on the other hand, are coming into the match with two defeats and one win to their name. On February 13, they lost 4-2 away to Norwich, with goals from Barnes, Sargent, Gabriel Sara and Fassnacht, while Rajovic and Asprilla netted. On Saturday (17), Asprilla scored a 1-0 away win over Rotherham. And on Saturday (24), at home, the defeat came against Huddersfield Town, 2-1, with goals from Ward and Dennis.
Last Matches: Millwall
Milwall come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win in their last outing. On February 14, at home, they lost 4-0 to Ipswich Town, with goals from Broadhead, Harding (own goal), Moore and Al-Hamadi. On Saturday (17), at home to Sheffield Wednesday, the defeat was 2-0, with goals from Ugbo and Musaba. And on Saturday (24), away from home, the victory came over Southampton 2-1, with Tanganga and Flemming, while Che Adams cashed in.
