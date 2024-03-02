ADVERTISEMENT

Follow here Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Score

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Valencia vs Real Madrid en vivo de la LaLiga, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Estadio de Mestallas. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
How to watch Valencia vs Real Madrid Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Valencia vs Real Madrid live on TV, your options are: ESPN+

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+ app

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Last lineup Real Madrid

Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Brahim, Vinícius and Rodrygo.
Last lineup Valencia

Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Mosquera, Diakhaby, Gayà, Pepelu, Guillamón, Canós, Diego López, Yaremchuk and Hugo Duro. 
Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Valencia vs Real Madrid match will be Jesús Gil Manzano; José Luis Munuera, first line; Iker de Francisco Grijalba, second line.
How are Real Madrid coming into this match?

The white team, coached by the Italian, Carlo Ancelotti, is thirsty for goals, having failed to score more than one goal in recent matches.

Positive impressions have had the Real Madrid in this half of the season, where his reinforcement, Jude Bellingham, has shone with goals in all competitions. Currently, Real Madrid arrives to this 27th round day positioning itself at the top of the general table, six points away from Girona and eight from the third place which is Barcelona so this match is important to continue distancing itself from its rivals. With 65 points, the pupils of Ancelotti record 20 wins, 5 draws and 1 loss which occurred in the month of September against Atletico Madrid by a score of 3-1. In their most recent match, the Real Madrid comes from defeating Sevilla with a solitary score in the last minutes of the match thanks to a powerful shot by Luka Modric.

 

 

How are Valencia coming into this match?

The Murcielagos team, led by Rubén Baraja, has not had the best season and has increasingly moved away from the prominence it had in the Spanish league and in European competitions.

Valencia are only playing LaLiga and are far from the top places, but if they want to return to the Champions League or Europa League, they need to step on the gas and take advantage of home games.

The pupils of Baraja have the difficult test of facing the leader that is Real Madrid and must go for the victory if they do not want to fall by the wayside as in the last season last season. Valencia comes to this commitment after a goalless draw against Sevilla. Currently, Valencia is in ninth place in the overall LaLiga table with 36 points, the result of 10 wins, 6 draws, and 9 defeats.

Jornada 27 de la LaLiga

Weekend and we return with the activity of LaLiga in this third month of the year and in the second half of the season. On this Saturday we continue with soccer activity in Spanish football and, the city of Valencia, will witness a vibrant match between two historic teams of Spanish soccer, nothing more and nothing less than the Valencia facing Real Madrid. A match between two teams that need the victory, one to continue to stay at the top of the standings to consolidate the leadership and get closer to the championship of the Spanish league, while the other wants the three points to reach the positions of European competitions.Despite that the visitors look like 'favorites' because of their good numbers and the quality in the squad, Valencia wants to give a blow of authority as a local and bring joy to their fans in this super important match. Can Carlo Ancelotti s team achieve the victory or will Ruben Baraja's locals do it?
The match will be played at the Mestalla Stadium

The match between Valencia vs Real Madrid will be played at the Mestalla stadium, in the city of Valencia, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:00 pm (ET).
 
Welcome, VAVEL USA friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 LaLiga match: Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia Hoyos and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

