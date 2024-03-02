ADVERTISEMENT

Update
10:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Rangers vs Motherwell on TV in real time?

Rangers-Motherwell

Scottish Premiership

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: 10 am ET

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

9:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Rangers vs Motherwell match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Rangers and Motherwell will kick off at 12 noon (BST) at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. The match will be broadcast live on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PMan hour ago

Motherwell's probable line-up

Kelly; Mugabi, Casey, McGinn; O'Donnell, Zdravkovski, Miller, Devine; Nicholson, Spittal; Bair
9:45 PMan hour ago

Rangers' probable line-up

Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Diomande, Lundstram; Wright, Lawrence, Cortes; Dessers
9:40 PMan hour ago

Kettlewell

Kettlewell acknowledged that he doesn't want to "get carried away with a good performance" and is aware of the challenges his team will face in Saturday's clash against Rangers, when they will be looking to win their first league game in Govan since May 1997.
9:35 PMan hour ago

Motherwell

Despite trailing by a goal after just three minutes, the Steelmen redeemed themselves after the break with goals from Sam Nicholson, Blair Spittal and Jack Vale, which secured three important points for Stuart Kettlewell's side in West Lothian.

Motherwell's victory ended their dismal run of 11 away games without a win and put them back in contention for a top six finish, as they are eighth in the Premiership table and just three points behind Dundee, who occupy sixth place.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Philippe Clement

Philippe Clement gave Kilmarnock credit for their spirited performance before praising his side's "massive" victory in the Premiership title race as they remain two points clear of rivals and defending champions Celtic, who claimed a 7-1 win over Dundee in midweek.

With Celtic in action on Sunday, Rangers can increase the pressure on their Old Firm rivals and go five points clear at the top with a win over Motherwell, who they have beaten in each of their last six meetings by an aggregate score of 15-4.

Rangers have every right to feel optimistic about success on Saturday, considering they have won 18 of their 20 league games since Clement arrived at the club in October last year, while Motherwell, their next opponents, are also buoyant after their 3-1 win over Livingston on Wednesday.

9:25 PM2 hours ago

Rangers

Rangers extended their impressive winning run in all competitions to 11 games by securing a 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock on Wednesday night, despite being made to work for maximum points at McDiarmid Park.

The Gers were trailing at half-time thanks to a Daniel Armstrong penalty in the 11th minute, but went all out in the second half and turned the contest around in just four minutes thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match takes place on March 2 at 12:00 in the Scottish Championship

Rangers' attack has worked well on 63 occasions in the 28 matches they've played in Scotland. As a result, Rangers have the 2nd best attack in the competition this season. Important: the home team has an average of 2.25 goals scored per match.

The away side are averaging 1.39 goals per game so far this season in Scotland - Scottish Premiership. As a result, Motherwell have scored 39 goals in 28 matches, making them the 3rd team in terms of goals scored in the competition.

The hosts have the 1st best defense in the Scottish Premiership until the start of this match. With an average of 0.5 goals conceded per game, The Gers have seen their opponents score 14 times in 28 matches so far.

For their next match, the visitors come in with the 8th best defense in the competition, having conceded 45 goals in their 28 games so far. That equates to an average of 1.61 goals conceded per match.

