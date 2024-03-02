ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Rangers vs Motherwell on TV in real time?
When is the Rangers vs Motherwell match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Motherwell's probable line-up
Rangers' probable line-up
Kettlewell
Motherwell
Motherwell's victory ended their dismal run of 11 away games without a win and put them back in contention for a top six finish, as they are eighth in the Premiership table and just three points behind Dundee, who occupy sixth place.
Philippe Clement
With Celtic in action on Sunday, Rangers can increase the pressure on their Old Firm rivals and go five points clear at the top with a win over Motherwell, who they have beaten in each of their last six meetings by an aggregate score of 15-4.
Rangers have every right to feel optimistic about success on Saturday, considering they have won 18 of their 20 league games since Clement arrived at the club in October last year, while Motherwell, their next opponents, are also buoyant after their 3-1 win over Livingston on Wednesday.
Rangers
The Gers were trailing at half-time thanks to a Daniel Armstrong penalty in the 11th minute, but went all out in the second half and turned the contest around in just four minutes thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence.
TIME AND PLACE!
Rangers' attack has worked well on 63 occasions in the 28 matches they've played in Scotland. As a result, Rangers have the 2nd best attack in the competition this season. Important: the home team has an average of 2.25 goals scored per match.
The away side are averaging 1.39 goals per game so far this season in Scotland - Scottish Premiership. As a result, Motherwell have scored 39 goals in 28 matches, making them the 3rd team in terms of goals scored in the competition.
The hosts have the 1st best defense in the Scottish Premiership until the start of this match. With an average of 0.5 goals conceded per game, The Gers have seen their opponents score 14 times in 28 matches so far.
For their next match, the visitors come in with the 8th best defense in the competition, having conceded 45 goals in their 28 games so far. That equates to an average of 1.61 goals conceded per match.
Scottish Premiership
Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024
Time: 10 am ET
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).