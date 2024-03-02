ADVERTISEMENT

Update
1:30 AM33 minutes ago

Tune in here Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadion An der Alten Försterei. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:25 AM38 minutes ago

How to watch Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Live Stream on TV and Online?

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

1:20 AM43 minutes ago

What time is Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund of March 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 11:30 AM
Chile: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on ESPN +
España: 3:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
México: 8:30 AM on Blue To Go VE, Sky HD
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +

1:15 AMan hour ago

Key player - Borussia Dortmund

In Borussia Dortmund, the presence of Donyell Malen stands out. The 25 year old Dutch striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Bundesliga where he has 10 goals in 21 games played, being a starter in 17 of them. He has 1475 minutes in total.
1:10 AMan hour ago

Key player - Union Berlin

For Union Berlin, the presence of Robin Gosens stands out. The 29 year old German striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Bundesliga where he has six goals and one assist in 21 games played, being a starter in 18 of them. He has 1545 minutes in total.
1:05 AMan hour ago

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund history

These two teams have met 11 times. The statistics are in favour of Borussia Dortmund, who have come out on top on seven occasions, while Union Berlin have won on three occasions, leaving them with one draw.

In the Bundesliga...

Only referring to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count nine duels, where the numbers are in favour of Borussia Dortmund with six victories, while Union Berlin have celebrated in the remaining three.

If we take into account the number of times Union Berlin have been at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, that's four games, with the Belgians having the advantage with three wins over the only one the Nigerians have managed.

1:00 AMan hour ago

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have just lost at home for the first time so far in the Bundesliga, suffering defeat at the hands of Hoffenheim. Although they have cut short a run of several matches without defeat, they continue their fight to stay in the Champions League places, and precisely, being alive in this tournament, they are focusing their efforts on advancing to the next round, even though they still have a few days to prepare for the second leg of the round of 16.

12:55 AMan hour ago

Union Berlin

Union Berlin are coming off the back of a 2-2 draw against Heidenheim, which helps them to maintain their unbeaten run, but does not give them much peace of mind given their constant proximity to the relegation zone. Although they are eight points clear and have two wins in their last four games, the obligation to win means that they are under a lot of pressure going into this game.

12:50 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei

The Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match will be played at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, located in Oberschöneweide, which is part of the town of Köpenick, in the city of Berlin, capital of Germany. This venue, inaugurated in 1920, has a capacity for 22,012 spectators.
12:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Bundesliga match: Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
10$
25$
50$
Custom