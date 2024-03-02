ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score!
What time is Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund match for Bundesliga?
Argentina: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 11:30 AM
Chile: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 9:30 AM on ESPN +
España: 3:30 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
México: 8:30 AM on Blue To Go VE, Sky HD
Paraguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Perú: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund history
In the Bundesliga...
Only referring to the times they have faced each other in the Bundesliga, we count nine duels, where the numbers are in favour of Borussia Dortmund with six victories, while Union Berlin have celebrated in the remaining three.
If we take into account the number of times Union Berlin have been at home to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, that's four games, with the Belgians having the advantage with three wins over the only one the Nigerians have managed.
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund have just lost at home for the first time so far in the Bundesliga, suffering defeat at the hands of Hoffenheim. Although they have cut short a run of several matches without defeat, they continue their fight to stay in the Champions League places, and precisely, being alive in this tournament, they are focusing their efforts on advancing to the next round, even though they still have a few days to prepare for the second leg of the round of 16.
Union Berlin
Union Berlin are coming off the back of a 2-2 draw against Heidenheim, which helps them to maintain their unbeaten run, but does not give them much peace of mind given their constant proximity to the relegation zone. Although they are eight points clear and have two wins in their last four games, the obligation to win means that they are under a lot of pressure going into this game.