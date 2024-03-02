ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Luton Town vs Aston Villa Live Score!
How to watch Luton Town vs Aston Villa Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo NOW and Paramount +
What time is Luton Town vs Aston Villa match for Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 11:00 AM on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, USA Network, nbcsports.com
Spain: 4:00 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Aston Villa
In Aston Villa, the presence of Ollie Watkins stands out. The 28 year old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has 14 goals and 10 assists in 26 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 2303 minutes in total.
Key player - Luton Town
At Luton Town, the presence of Elijah Adebayo stands out. The 26 year old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has nine goals in 23 games played, starting 13 of them. He has 1160 minutes in total.
Luton Town vs Aston Villa history
These two teams have met on 40 occasions. The statistics are in favour of Luton Town, who have come out on top on 19 occasions, while Aston Villa have won on 16 occasions, for a total of five draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 27 duels, where the numbers are in favour of Luton Town with 13 wins, while Aston Villa have achieved 11, for a balance of three draws.
If we take into account the number of times Luton Town have been at home to Aston Villa in the Premier League, there are 13 games, where the Hatters have the advantage with 10 wins to the Villains' one, and two draws.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa have won their last two Premier League games, the first against Nottingham Forest at home and the second against Fulham away from home. The good season that is adding invites to dream of participating in international competition, so it aims to maintain its winning streak in rival grounds.
Luton Town
Luton Town come into this game with concerns, having lost their last game against Liverpool by a score of 4-1. Since the start of the competition, the Hatters have won only five of the 25 games they have played so far in the Premier League and the need for victory is great, to try to get closer to the possibility of getting out of the relegation zone.