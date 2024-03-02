ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live on Matchday 27 of the Premier League 2023-2024, as well as the latest information from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.COM.
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace live?
If you want to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace by streaming, your option is ESPN.
Where and how to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace online and live Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the kickoff time for the Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace match in several countries:
Argentina: 12 noon on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 noon on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 10 A.M. ON CLARO, STAR+. USA (ET): 10 a.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
History
Out of 58 meetings, Tottenham has the advantage with 32 wins, while they have drawn 15 times and Crystal Palace won 11 times. This will be the 48th Premier League meeting between the two teams.
Crystal Palace key player
The Crystal Palace midfielder is one of the club's most important offensive players and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European soccer and to be a fundamental piece for Crystal Palace in soccer generation. He is one of the team's promising players and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the player participated in 40 games where he got 10 goals and 4 assists. The British midfielder had a great season and Crystal Palace will try to make him the offensive pillar that will bring them closer to achieving their goals.
Tottenham Hotspur's key player
The Tottenham winger is the top player in his country and the leader in the offensive creation of his national team. Son is looking to continue his development in English soccer and be the fundamental piece for Tottenham in the offense, in addition to showing his great level with the "Asian Tigers" in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is one of the great figures of the English team and his contribution in offense is vital for the aspirations of his team in this Premier League. During this season, the winger has participated in 19 games with his club where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Heung-Min, together with Harry Kane, are the Spurs' main offensive referents and the ones with the highest scoring capacity.
Crystal Palace
The Eagles are preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season, where they will continue to fight for a place in a European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top flight of English soccer. Crystal Palace finished in the eleventh position of the Premier League with 28 points, after seven wins, seven draws and 12 defeats. Some interesting names in this group are Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré, Sam Johnstone and Joel Ward, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new levels in all the competitions in which it participates.
Tottenham Hotspur
After 25 games played, Tottenham Hotspur have a total of 47 points and are currently in a UEFA Europa League position. In their most recent match, they lost 2-1 away to Wolverhampton. Spurs still have a game to play in the Premier League calendar, as they missed a game against Chelsea. For Tottenham it is of utmost importance to win the match against Crystal Palace if they want to stay in the race for the championship.
The stadium will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium located in the city of London will host this duel between two teams looking to continue their journey in this Premier League season. This stadium has a capacity for 62,800 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
