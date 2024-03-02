ADVERTISEMENT

Update
5:19 PMa few seconds ago

23'

Ojeda's cross was cleared by the goalkeeper.
5:17 PM2 minutes ago

20'

Facundo Torres tried from medium distance, he went far above.
5:17 PM3 minutes ago

20'

Aviles defendió por izquierda y la mandó al segundo tiro de esquina para Orlando.
5:16 PM4 minutes ago

19'

Shlegel's header went wide.
5:15 PM5 minutes ago

18'

Facundo Torres tried to pass in the area, good clearance by Freire.
5:12 PM7 minutes ago

16'

Foul in attack by Angulo on Avilés
5:12 PM8 minutes ago

15'

Foul by Lionel Messi on Araújo.
5:08 PM12 minutes ago

11' GOOOOOAL FROM INTER MIAMI ⚽

Great wall by Suárez with Gressel who defined very well with his left foot.
5:05 PM14 minutes ago

9'

Foul of Sergio Busquets.
5:03 PM16 minutes ago

6'

The ball was left to Araujo in the area and he sent it over.
5:00 PM19 minutes ago

3' GOOOOOAL FROM INTER MIAMI ⚽

Luis Suárez finished off a low cross from the right first.
4:59 PM21 minutes ago

2'

Foul by Gómez in the middle of the field
4:58 PM22 minutes ago

1'

Taylor got into the area, Pórhallsson made a good sweep.
4:56 PM24 minutes ago

0' The match starts

The ball is already rolling in Miami.
4:40 PM40 minutes ago

Training

The teams warm up on the field.
4:28 PMan hour ago

News in the Orlando city eleven

Compared to the team that faced Montréal in the last MLS game, there are two changes in Orlando's lineup. Argentine defender Rodrigo Schlegel replaces Croatian Josip Brekalo, while Argentine Martín Ojeda takes the place of Uruguayan Nicolás Lodeiro.
4:28 PMan hour ago

Substitutes – Orlando City

David Brekalo, Ramiro Enrique, Felipe Martins, Luis Muriel, Nicolás Lodeiro, Kyle Smith, Michael Halliday and Mason Stajduhar.
4:27 PMan hour ago

Lineup - Orlando City

4-2-3-1

1. P. Gallese

17. D. Pórhallsson – 15. R. Schlegel – 6. R. Jansson – 3. Rafael Santos

5. C. Araújo – 16. W. Cartagena

10. F. Torres – 11. M. Ojeda – 77. I. Angulo

13. D. McGuire
 

4:17 PMan hour ago

News in the Inter Miami eleven

Regarding the Inter Miami lineup, there is only one change compared to the last game played in Los Angeles, and it is a positional modification. Central defender Nicolás Freire enters the team in place of the Ukrainian player Kryvtsov.
4:12 PMan hour ago

Substitutes – Inter Miami

CJ Dos Santos, Jean Mota, Leonardo Campana, Ryan Sailor, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, David Ruiz, Lawson Sunderland and Shanyder Borgelin.
4:07 PMan hour ago

Lineup - Inter Miami

4-3-3

1. D. Callender

2. D. Yedlin – 21. N. Freire – 6. T. Aviles – 18. J. Alba

24. J. Gressel – 5. S. Busquets – 20. D. Gómez

10. L. Messi – 9. L. Suárez – 16. R. Taylor
 

4:02 PMan hour ago

Referee team

Central: Jaime Herrera

Assistant #1: Bruno Rizo

Assistant #2: Regis Cardoso

Fourth referee: Ivan Cid Cruz

3:57 PMan hour ago

Change in refereeing

The main referee of the match, Guiherme Ceretta, was replaced just two hours before the start of the match. His replacement, Jaime Herrera, came into the picture after a series of photographs shared on social media that showed Ceretta wearing the Inter Miami shirt during his free time.
3:52 PMan hour ago

Last five games – Orlando City

February 14 – Friendly: 1-0 vs Dynamo (Won)

February 17 – Friendly: 3-2 vs Colorado (Won)

February 21 – CONCACAF Champions Cup: 0-3 vs Cavalry (Won)

February 24 – MLS: 0-0 vs Montréal (Drawed)

February 27 – CONCACAF Champions Cup: 3-1 vs Cavalry (Won)

3:47 PM2 hours ago

Last five games – Inter Miami

February 4 – Friendly: 1-4 vs Hong Kong XI (Won)

February 7 – Friendly: 0(4)-0(3) vs Vissel Kobe (Lost)

February 15 – Friendly: 1-1 vs Newell’s (Drawed)

February 21 – MLS: 2-0 vs Real Salt Lake (Won)

February 25 – MLS: 1-1 vs LA Galaxy (Drawed)

3:42 PM2 hours ago

Welcome back

We are now ready to bring you the broadcast of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match on matchday three of the MLS. We invite you to enjoy this Florida derby.
3:37 PM2 hours ago

Stay here to follow Inter Miami vs Orlando City live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Chase Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:32 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City live?

If you want to watch Inter Miami vs Orlando City via streaming, your option is: Apple TV+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

3:27 PM2 hours ago

What time is Inter Miami vs Orlando City?

This is the start time of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match on March 2, 2024 in various countries

Argentina: 6:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:30 p.m.

Brazil: 6:30 p.m.

Chile: 6:30 p.m.

Colombia: 4:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 4:30 p.m.

Spain: 10:30 p.m.

England: 9:30 p.m.

Mexico: 3:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 4:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:30 p.m.

3:22 PM2 hours ago

Last match

In the last confrontation between Inter Miami and Orlando City, where Inter Miami acted at home, it occurred on May 21, 2023 on the fourth day of the MLS. Orlando City won with a score of 3-1, the goals for the visitor were the work of Kara, Ojeda and Santos, while the goal for the home team was scored by Campana.
3:17 PM2 hours ago

Featured Player – Orlando City

On the team, the standout is the 22-year-old Uruguayan center, César Araújo. Araújo stood out by completing a total of 67 precise passes during the match, of which 2 have been key in generating scoring opportunities. In terms of active participation in the game, he has touched the ball 86 times. As for individual duels, Araújo has won 5 duels, including an aerial duel that highlights his ability to compete in different facets of the game.
3:07 PM2 hours ago

History Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Inter Miami and Orlando City have collided on the field of play in a total of 13 meetings. Inter Miami has managed to secure victory on 4 occasions, while Orlando City has emerged victorious in 5 meetings. In addition, they have registered 4 draws. The biggest win between these teams was Inter Miami's 4-1 victory on matchday nine of the MLS in 2022.

In addition to their confrontations in the MLS, they have also crossed paths in the U.S. Open Cup and the Leagues Cup. In the U.S. Open Cup 2022 they met in the round of 16, while in the Leagues Cup 2023 they met in the round of 32.

3:02 PM2 hours ago

Orlando wants to keep the classic

Like its rival, Orlando City also aims to conquer the MLS, as the club has also failed to secure the title in its history. However, there is an additional motivation for the team: to win the classic against Inter Miami. This motivation arises after, in their last match, Inter Miami defeated Orlando City 3-1 in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, leaving Orlando out of the competition that Inter Miami would later win.

Orlando City has played only one game so far, in which they achieved a goalless draw in their own stadium against Montreal. Despite the close result, Orlando City showed a solid performance in the match and deserved to obtain a more favorable result, which leaves them with a bittersweet taste and the determination to obtain their first victory in Miami.

2:57 PM2 hours ago

Inter Miami on the way to its first title

Inter Miami has not yet managed to secure any MLS title, however, with the recent addition of figures such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the team hopes to change that history and reach its first championship. So far, Inter Miami has accumulated 4 points in the table, the result of a tied game and a lost one.

In their most recent match, Inter Miami faced LA Galaxy, earning a 1-1 draw. The Miami team's goal came in the 90+2 minute thanks to a shot by Messi, who was assisted by Jordi Alba. Although Inter Miami maintained possession of the ball for most of the match, they struggled to create scoring opportunities effectively, which prevented them from securing the victory.

2:52 PM2 hours ago

Miami waits for the Florida classic

Chase Stadium, formerly known as DRV PNK Stadium, will host the game. With a capacity to hold 21,550 spectators, this stadium has become the temporary headquarters of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, while the construction of Miami Freedom Park is completed. In addition, it is the permanent home of the Inter Miami II affiliate team and the club's academy.

The stadium had a planned capacity for 18 thousand spectators, however, with the incorporation of Lionel Messi to the club, the capacity was expanded to 21,550 spectators.

2:47 PM3 hours ago

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match, corresponding to matchday three of the MLS.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

