In addition to their confrontations in the MLS, they have also crossed paths in the U.S. Open Cup and the Leagues Cup. In the U.S. Open Cup 2022 they met in the round of 16, while in the Leagues Cup 2023 they met in the round of 32.
Orlando wants to keep the classic
Orlando City has played only one game so far, in which they achieved a goalless draw in their own stadium against Montreal. Despite the close result, Orlando City showed a solid performance in the match and deserved to obtain a more favorable result, which leaves them with a bittersweet taste and the determination to obtain their first victory in Miami.
Inter Miami on the way to its first title
In their most recent match, Inter Miami faced LA Galaxy, earning a 1-1 draw. The Miami team's goal came in the 90+2 minute thanks to a shot by Messi, who was assisted by Jordi Alba. Although Inter Miami maintained possession of the ball for most of the match, they struggled to create scoring opportunities effectively, which prevented them from securing the victory.
Miami waits for the Florida classic
The stadium had a planned capacity for 18 thousand spectators, however, with the incorporation of Lionel Messi to the club, the capacity was expanded to 21,550 spectators.
