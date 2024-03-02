ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Chase Stadium.
What time is Inter Miami vs Orlando City?

This is the start time of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match on March 2, 2024 in various countries

Argentina: 6:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:30 p.m.

Brazil: 6:30 p.m.

Chile: 6:30 p.m.

Colombia: 4:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 4:30 p.m.

Spain: 10:30 p.m.

England: 9:30 p.m.

Mexico: 3:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:30 p.m.

Peru: 4:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:30 p.m.

Last match

In the last confrontation between Inter Miami and Orlando City, where Inter Miami acted at home, it occurred on May 21, 2023 on the fourth day of the MLS. Orlando City won with a score of 3-1, the goals for the visitor were the work of Kara, Ojeda and Santos, while the goal for the home team was scored by Campana.
Featured Player – Orlando City

On the team, the standout is the 22-year-old Uruguayan center, César Araújo. Araújo stood out by completing a total of 67 precise passes during the match, of which 2 have been key in generating scoring opportunities. In terms of active participation in the game, he has touched the ball 86 times. As for individual duels, Araújo has won 5 duels, including an aerial duel that highlights his ability to compete in different facets of the game.
Featured Player – Inter Miami

The standout player on the team is Lionel Messi. Messi has been responsible for one of the three goals scored so far, in addition to providing an assist. His influence on the field is undeniable, with him being one of the players with the greatest passing accuracy, completing an average of 61 passes per game. Additionally, Messi stands out for his ability to create scoring opportunities, providing an average of 2 key passes per game.
History Inter Miami vs Orlando City

Inter Miami and Orlando City have collided on the field of play in a total of 13 meetings. Inter Miami has managed to secure victory on 4 occasions, while Orlando City has emerged victorious in 5 meetings. In addition, they have registered 4 draws. The biggest win between these teams was Inter Miami's 4-1 victory on matchday nine of the MLS in 2022.

In addition to their confrontations in the MLS, they have also crossed paths in the U.S. Open Cup and the Leagues Cup. In the U.S. Open Cup 2022 they met in the round of 16, while in the Leagues Cup 2023 they met in the round of 32.

Orlando wants to keep the classic

Like its rival, Orlando City also aims to conquer the MLS, as the club has also failed to secure the title in its history. However, there is an additional motivation for the team: to win the classic against Inter Miami. This motivation arises after, in their last match, Inter Miami defeated Orlando City 3-1 in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup, leaving Orlando out of the competition that Inter Miami would later win.

Orlando City has played only one game so far, in which they achieved a goalless draw in their own stadium against Montreal. Despite the close result, Orlando City showed a solid performance in the match and deserved to obtain a more favorable result, which leaves them with a bittersweet taste and the determination to obtain their first victory in Miami.

Inter Miami on the way to its first title

Inter Miami has not yet managed to secure any MLS title, however, with the recent addition of figures such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, the team hopes to change that history and reach its first championship. So far, Inter Miami has accumulated 4 points in the table, the result of a tied game and a lost one.

In their most recent match, Inter Miami faced LA Galaxy, earning a 1-1 draw. The Miami team's goal came in the 90+2 minute thanks to a shot by Messi, who was assisted by Jordi Alba. Although Inter Miami maintained possession of the ball for most of the match, they struggled to create scoring opportunities effectively, which prevented them from securing the victory.

Miami waits for the Florida classic

Chase Stadium, formerly known as DRV PNK Stadium, will host the game. With a capacity to hold 21,550 spectators, this stadium has become the temporary headquarters of the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, while the construction of Miami Freedom Park is completed. In addition, it is the permanent home of the Inter Miami II affiliate team and the club's academy.

The stadium had a planned capacity for 18 thousand spectators, however, with the incorporation of Lionel Messi to the club, the capacity was expanded to 21,550 spectators.

Welcome to the live coverage of the Inter Miami vs Orlando City match, corresponding to matchday three of the MLS.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

