ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned for more Ajax vs Utrecht action here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs Utrecht as well as the latest information from the Johan Cruyff Arena. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch Ajax vs Utrecht in Eredivisie?
If you want to watch the Ajax vs Utrecht match, you can follow it on television on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Ajax vs Utrecht in Eredivisie?
This is the starting time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Argentina: 5:30 AM
Bolivia: 4:30 AM
Brazil: 5:30 AM
Chile: 4:30 AM
Colombia: 3:30 AM
Ecuador: 3:30 AM
USA: 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 7:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England: 10:30 AM
Australia : 19:30 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this Utrecht player
Victor Jensen, a 24-year-old Danish playmaker, who has five goals and two assists. A player with a past in Ajax, as he was in the reserve team, in addition to playing with the first team. He has just scored the winning goal for his team in the last game. However, he has not been a starter since January 14.
Watch out for this Ajax player
Brian Brobbey, a 22-year-old Dutch striker who has 18 goals and seven assists this season, 14 of them in the Eredivisie, making him the fourth highest scorer in the league. Fourteen of them in the Eredivisie, making him the fourth highest scorer in the league. He scored in the last match, but the VAR disallowed it. His last goal was on February 18.
News - Utrecht
In their last match they beat Heracles 1-0 at home. They are on a good run, having won four in a row. They have not lost in this 2024. They also have not lost in the Eredivisie since last October where they lost at home to FC Volendam. They are currently in eighth place with 32 points, which means they would play in the Conference League Playoffs. However, they are only four points away from the fifth position.
News - Ajax
Ajax are coming off a 2-0 defeat at home to AZ Alkmaar in their last match. In the Eredivisie they are in fifth position with 36 points, six points behind AZ Alkmaar. They are far from the third position, which gives access to the Champions League Playoffs. On the other hand, their good news came during the week when they managed to eliminate Bodo in the Conference League and are already in the round of 16 where they will face the great candidate to win this competition, Aston Villa.
Background
The balance of clashes between these two teams is very favorable to Ajax, who have won 70 times, 23 times Utrecht have won and 20 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was last October 22, 2023 where Utrecht surprised and won in a vibrant match that ended 4-3. Utrecht also won at the Johan Cruyff Arena in 2021.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, a stadium located in the city of Amsterdam, which was inaugurated in August 1996 and has a capacity for 55,885 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ajax and Utrecht will meet this Sunday, March 3, 2024 in the 24th round of the Eredivisie.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Ajax vs Utrecht in Eredivisie.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.