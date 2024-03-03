ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay tuned to follow Brazil vs Argentina live in the quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup 2024.
In a few minutes we will share with you the starting lineups for Brazil vs. Argentina live in the quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup 2024, as well as the latest information from the Banc of California Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Others games inQuarterfinals
In addition to this match between Brazil and Argentina, Mexico vs Paraguay, Canada vs Costa Rica and United States vs Colombia will be played in the quarterfinals tomorrow and Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup 2024.
Banc of California Stadium
It is one of the most important stadiums in MLS, located in Los Angeles, has a capacity for 22 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on April 18, 2018, it will be the venue where Brazil and Argentina will face each other in these Quarterfinals in one of the best matches tomorrow and where we will surely have a full house, no doubt a great stadium for a high intensity match, this will be the stadium for tomorrow.
Where and how to watch Brazil vs Argentina online and live in the Quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup 2024
The Brazil vs. Argentina match will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Brazil vs. Argentina match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
The Brazil vs. Argentina match will be streamed on the Star+ app.
If you want to watch Brazil vs Argentina live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Brazil vs Argentina match corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup 2024?
This is the kick-off time for the Brazil vs Argentina match on March 2, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 00:15 hours
Bolivia: 00:15 hours
Brazil: 00:15 hours
Chile: 00:15 hours
Colombia: 00:15 hours
Ecuador: 00:15 hours
United States: 22:15 hours PT and 23:15 hours ET
Mexico: 21:15 hours
Paraguay: 00:15 hours
Peru: 00:15 hours
Uruguay: 00:15 hours
Venezuela: 00:15 hours
Japan: 16:15 hours
South Korea: 4:15 p.m.
India: 08:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:15 a.m.
South Africa: 8:15 a.m.
Australia: 17:15 hours
United Kingdom ET: 0415 hours
Spain: 0415 hours
France: 04:15 hours
Italy: 04:15 hours
Netherlands: 04:15 hours
Belgium: 04:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on the full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best tomorrow in the Quarterfinals of the Gold Cup, a match that will be a game to kill or die.
Background
The record is clearly in favor of Brazil, as they have met on 7 occasions, leaving a record of 7 wins for Brazil, 0 draws and 0 victories for Argentina, so tomorrow the Brazilians will be the favorites to win the ticket to the next round of the Women's Gold Cup.
How does Argentina arrive?
Argentina on their part comes from defeating the Dominican Republic 3-0, but in group A where they are installed they were in third place which allowed them to qualify as one of the best to the next round, now they will have a very hard task which will be to face the selection of Brazil, in group A they finished with 4 points, in this way the two selections that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions in one of the best matches in these Quarterfinals.
How does Brazil arrive?
The Brazilian national team comes from defeating Panama 5-0 to close this group stage in the best way and think about the Quarterfinals where they will face Argentina in another edition of the Conmebol women's classic, they finished the group stage in first place in group B with 9 points and undefeated with a record of 3 games won and 3 wins, now will seek to eliminate Argentina and qualify for the semifinals of this Women's Gold Cup 2024, no doubt we expect one of the best games in this elimination round where only one team will be in the next round, this is how the Brazilian team arrives to this match.
Good Afternoon VAVEL Friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Brazil vs. Argentina match, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Women's Gold Cup 2024. The match will take place at the Banc of California Stadium at 21:15.