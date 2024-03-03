ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Talleres vs River?
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.
Brazil: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.
United States: 7:30 p.m.
Spain: 01:30 hrs.
England: 00:30 hrs.
Mexico: 6:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.
Referee team
Assistant #1: Cristian Navarro
Assistant #2: Federico Cano
Fourth referee: Bruno Amiconi
VAR: Mauro Vigliano
AVAR: José Carreras
History Talleres vs River
At the international level, both teams met in the 2002 Copa Libertadores, where they played two matches that ended with draws in both games.
As for historical wins, the greatest goal difference in favor of River Plate was in the 1981 tournament, where they managed to win 5-0 over Talleres. On the other hand, the biggest win in favor of Talleres occurred in the 2017-18 Super League, when they defeated River by a score of 4-0.
River wants to recompose the path
River's defensive performance has been remarkable, having only conceded three goals so far this season, giving them the best goal difference in their group. On the other hand, they have managed to score a total of 13 goals.
In their last match, played against Boca Juniors in the superclásico, River Plate could not secure victory at home and ended up drawing 1-1. The millionaire team's goal was the work of Solari, who scored at the beginning of the second half of the match. However, Boca managed to equalize the score with a goal from Medina in the 70th minute of the match.
Despite some moments of good play, River Plate was unable to maintain its performance in the second half of the match, allowing Boca Juniors to take advantage of opportunities and avoid defeat.
Talleres seeks its position among the first
In their last match, Talleres faced Belgrano in the Córdoba classic, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw. The team's goals were the work of Sosa and Martínez. The end of the match was marked by the expulsion of Portillo, after an altercation with Barinaga, who also received the red card.
During the development of the match, Talleres showed its offensive disposition in search of victory, but encountered a solid defense by the home team, which prevented them from taking the three points home.
Córdoba will host the match
Built by the Argentine State with the purpose of being one of the main venues for the 1978 Soccer World Cup, the stadium is under the administration of the State of the Province of Córdoba. Currently, it is loaned to Club Atlético Talleres of the Argentine First Division, although it has also been used by other teams such as Instituto and Racing for high-profile matches.
The stadium has hosted matches for the Argentine soccer team, as well as tournaments such as the Copa Argentina and the Copa Sudamericana. It was also one of the main venues for the 2001 U-20 World Cup and hosted four matches of the 2011 Copa América. It has also witnessed rugby matches, being used by Los Pumas on several occasions, as well as by the Unión Cordobesa de Rugby for defining moments of its annual championship.
Hi!
My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.