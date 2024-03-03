ADVERTISEMENT

Update
7:30 AM40 minutes ago

Stay here to follow Talleres vs River live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Talleres vs River match live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Mario Alberto Kempes. Don't miss a single detail of the live match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Talleres vs River live?

If you want to watch the Talleres vs River match live on TV, your option is ESPN

If you want to watch it via streaming, your option is Star+

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

7:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Talleres vs River?

This is the start time of the Talleres vs River match on March 2nd, 2024 in various countries:

Argentina: 9:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9:30 p.m.

Chile: 9:30 p.m.

Colombia: 7:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:30 p.m.

United States: 7:30 p.m.

Spain: 01:30 hrs.

England: 00:30 hrs.

Mexico: 6:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:30 p.m.

Peru: 7:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:30 p.m.

7:15 AMan hour ago

News – River Plate

Goalkeeper Lucas Lavagnino has been left out of the squad for the next match, being replaced by Santiago Beltrán. Despite Simón's recovery from a fracture fracture in the first metacarpal of his right hand and Lanzini from a tear suffered during the preseason, Demichelis has chosen not to call up the right midfielder or the striker for the match against Talleres.
7:10 AMan hour ago

Summoned – River Plate

These are  those summoned from the millonario team:

7:05 AMan hour ago

News – Talleres

Marcos Portillo, the midfielder, is the only new addition to the Córdoba team's squad due to his expulsion in the match against Belgrano, for which he is serving his only sanction date, which coincides with the match against River.
7:00 AMan hour ago

Summoned – Talleres

These are those summoned from la T:

6:55 AMan hour ago

Last match

In the last match played at the Mario Alberto Kempes, Talleres managed to win 2-1 over River. The home team's goals were the work of Rodrigo Garro, while River's goal was scored by Matías Suárez, who entered from the substitute bench. This match took place on May 14, 2023, corresponding to matchday 16 of the first phase.
6:50 AMan hour ago

Referee team

Central: Fernando Echenique

Assistant #1: Cristian Navarro

Assistant #2: Federico Cano

Fourth referee: Bruno Amiconi

VAR: Mauro Vigliano

AVAR: José Carreras

6:45 AMan hour ago

Featured Player – River Plate

The featured player is Miguel Borja, the 31-year-old Colombian forward. Borja has been a key figure in the team, participating in six League Cup matches and one in the Argentine Cup. Despite not being able to play against Banfield due to adductor discomfort, he has left a significant mark on the tournament. With a scoring record, Borja has scored a total of 7 goals in the competition, which is equivalent to one goal every 69 minutes of play. In addition to his scoring ability, he has contributed with an assist.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Featured Player – Talleres

The featured player is Ramón Sosa, the 24-year-old Paraguayan winger. Sosa stands out as a leader in different key statistics: he is the leader in actions that created shots, with a total of 43; Furthermore, he has led in actions that created goals, with five direct interventions in scoring plays. Sosa also stands out in successful dribbles, with 26 successful dodges, and has been one of the most active players in the rival area, with 13 carries into the area.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

History Talleres vs River

Talleres and River have faced each other on a total of 65 occasions throughout their history, with a favorable balance for River, which has achieved 31 victories, while Talleres has won on 19 occasions, and there have been 15 draws between both teams. . These matches have taken place in various competitions, including the First Division and the Copa Libertadores.

At the international level, both teams met in the 2002 Copa Libertadores, where they played two matches that ended with draws in both games.

As for historical wins, the greatest goal difference in favor of River Plate was in the 1981 tournament, where they managed to win 5-0 over Talleres. On the other hand, the biggest win in favor of Talleres occurred in the 2017-18 Super League, when they defeated River by a score of 4-0.

6:30 AM2 hours ago

River wants to recompose the path

River Plate has recorded a streak of three consecutive games without knowing victory, after having tied in each of them. However, the team led by Demichelis remains undefeated in the season, without having yet suffered any defeat. In the standings they are in fourth position, with three wins and four draws.

River's defensive performance has been remarkable, having only conceded three goals so far this season, giving them the best goal difference in their group. On the other hand, they have managed to score a total of 13 goals.

In their last match, played against Boca Juniors in the superclásico, River Plate could not secure victory at home and ended up drawing 1-1. The millionaire team's goal was the work of Solari, who scored at the beginning of the second half of the match. However, Boca managed to equalize the score with a goal from Medina in the 70th minute of the match.

Despite some moments of good play, River Plate was unable to maintain its performance in the second half of the match, allowing Boca Juniors to take advantage of opportunities and avoid defeat.

6:25 AM2 hours ago

Talleres seeks its position among the first

In the standings, Talleres is in sixth place with 11 points, being just two points away from the qualifying positions. The team has recorded three wins, two draws and two losses so far, with a balance of 13 goals for and 10 against.

In their last match, Talleres faced Belgrano in the Córdoba classic, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw. The team's goals were the work of Sosa and Martínez. The end of the match was marked by the expulsion of Portillo, after an altercation with Barinaga, who also received the red card.

During the development of the match, Talleres showed its offensive disposition in search of victory, but encountered a solid defense by the home team, which prevented them from taking the three points home.

6:20 AM2 hours ago

Córdoba will host the match

The match between Talleres and River Plate will take place at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, formerly known as the Córdoba Olympic Stadium. This stadium, with capacity for 57,000 spectators, is the second largest in Argentina, after the Monumental.

Built by the Argentine State with the purpose of being one of the main venues for the 1978 Soccer World Cup, the stadium is under the administration of the State of the Province of Córdoba. Currently, it is loaned to Club Atlético Talleres of the Argentine First Division, although it has also been used by other teams such as Instituto and Racing for high-profile matches.

The stadium has hosted matches for the Argentine soccer team, as well as tournaments such as the Copa Argentina and the Copa Sudamericana. It was also one of the main venues for the 2001 U-20 World Cup and hosted four matches of the 2011 Copa América. It has also witnessed rugby matches, being used by Los Pumas on several occasions, as well as by the Unión Cordobesa de Rugby for defining moments of its annual championship.

6:15 AM2 hours ago

Hi!

Welcome to the live coverage of the Talleres vs River match, corresponding to matchday 8 of the Argentine League.

My name is Gibelly Agudelo and I will be your host for this game. We will bring you pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo
About the author
Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Gibelly Agudelo Higuita
Periodista de la Universidad de Antioquia.
