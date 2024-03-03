ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba live, as well as the latest information from La Bombonera Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba live on TV, your options is: TyC sports international.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba?
This is the kick-off time for the Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba match on March 3, 2024 in several countries:
Argentina: 19:30 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 00:30 hrs. - (March 4th)
Mexico: 16:30 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Argentina: 19:30 hrs. - ESPN Premiun
Bolivia: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 00:30 hrs. - (March 4th)
Mexico: 16:30 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 17:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Nazareno Arasa
Assistant Referee 1: Pablo González
Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Delbarba
Fourth official: Maximiliano Macheroni
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Mario Ejarque
Assistant Referee 1: Pablo González
Assistant Referee 2: Adrián Delbarba
Fourth official: Maximiliano Macheroni
VAR: Facundo Tello
AVAR: Mario Ejarque
Key player in Belgrano de Córdoba
One of the players to keep in mind in Belgrano de Córdoba is Lucas Passerini, the 29 year old Argentinean born center forward has played six games so far in the Professional League 2024, in which he already has one assist and two goals, these against; San Lorenzo and Platense.
Key player in Boca Juniors
One of the most outstanding players in Boca Juniord is Miguel Angel Merentiel, the 28 year old Uruguayan born center forward has played seven games in the current edition of the Professional League, in which he already has one assist and three goals, this one against; Sarmiento Junin, Tigre and Cetral Cordoba Sde.
History Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba
In total, both squads since 2016 have faced each other five times, the record is dominated by Boca Juniors with three wins, there has been one draw and Belgrano de Córdoba has won on one occasion.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 13 goals to Belgrano de Córdoba's five.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Boca Juniors with 13 goals to Belgrano de Córdoba's five.
Actuality - Belgrano de Córdoba
Belgrano de Córdoba throughout the Professional League 2024 has had a bad performance, because after playing seven games is located in the 11th position in the standings with six points, this was achieved after winning one game, drawing three and losing three, also has a goal difference of 0, this after scoring eight goals and conceding eight.
Belgrano de Córdoba 1 - 2 Mitre SdE
- Last five matches
Belgrano de Córdoba 1 - 2 Mitre SdE
Belgrano de Córdoba 0 - 1 Godoy Cruz
Platense 1 - 1 Belgrano de Córdoba
Belgrano de Córdoba 4 - 1 Sarmiento Junín
Belgrano de Córdoba 2 - 2 Talleresde Córdoba
Actuality - Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is going through a bad moment in the Professional League 2024, because after playing a total of seven matches, is located in the seventh position of the standings with 10 points, this after winning two matches, drawing four and losing one, also has scored seven goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of +3.
Tigre 0 - 2 Boca Juniors
- Last five matches
Tigre 0 - 2 Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors 0 - 0 Defensa Y Justicia
Boca Juniors 2 - 0 Central Córdoba
Lanús 2 - 1 Boca Juniors
River Plate 1 - 1 Boca Juniors
The match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium
The match between Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba will take place at La Bombonera Stadium in the city of Buenos Aires (Argentina), this stadium is where Club Atlético Boca Juniors plays its home matches, it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 54,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Boca Juniors vs Belgrano de Córdoba match, valid for date 8 of the Professional League 2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.