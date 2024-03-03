ADVERTISEMENT

1 vs 1

This will be the third game between Mexico women and Paraguay, they have not seen each other since the Pan American Games, where they faced each other more times. In 2023, the Tricolor won 4 to 1. In 2019, the Paraguayans won 2 to 1
Arbitration Body

These will be the referees and the VAR that will be in the game between Mexico vs Paraguay, with Tori Penso being the central referee, accompanied by Brooke Mayo, Kathryn Nesbitt, Natalie Simon, Ekaterina Koroleva and Benjamín Pineda
Follow here Mexico vs Paraguay Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Mexico vs Paraguay live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Banch of California, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024

USA Time: 5:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs Paraguay: match for the in Gold Cup W Match?

This is the start time of the game Inter de Mexico vs Paraguay: of Sunday, March 3 2024 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, March 3, 2024

19:00 hrs

En Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, March 3, 2024

18:00 hrs

 En Star +.

Brazil

Sunday, March 3, 2024

19:00 hrs

En Now Net

Chile

Sunday, March 3, 2024

19:00 hrs

En Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, March 3, 2024

17:00 hrs

 En Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, March 3, 2024

17:00 hrs

En Star +.

Spain

Sunday, March 3, 2024

10:00 hrs

 En Concacaf Go.

Canada

Sunday, March 3, 2024

17:00 hrs

En Concacaf Go.  

USA

Sunday, March 3, 2024

17:00 hrs

En ESPN and Paramount +.

Mexico

Sunday, March 3, 2024

16:00 hrs

En Star + and ESPN.

Paraguay

Sunday, March 3, 2024

19:00 hrs

 En Star +.

Peru

Sunday, March 3, 2024

19:00 hrs

En Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, March 3, 2024

19:00 hrs

En Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, March 3, 2024

18:00 hrs

 En Star +.

 

Statements from Mexico

Pedro López and Cristina Ferral spoke at a press conference, where they commented on the objectives that this group has, playing with their heart and not thinking beyond this game.

Pedro: “Honestly, we enjoy every day, we don't focus on the data, I focus on the next opponent, there is nothing beyond the quarterfinals, I don't want to talk about the next tie, it's useless, we're going to try to extend the winning streak. “no game without losing.”

Ferral: “I can't tell you a word, this team has a lot of passion, complete, but having that order, following the objectives that we have set, this team plays with its heart and will be that way until the last minute.”

Players to follow

Lizbeth Ovalle is the best Mexican player, where in 3 games she has scored 3 goals, 2 assists. With Jessica Martínez she has 3 goals, being Paraguay's top scorer. Alexia Delgado and Karen Luna have 1 assist. Lice Chamorro and Dahiniana Borgarin have 1 assists.
How does Mexico arrive?

Mexico qualified for the next round after defeating the United States in a heroic way, by 2 goals to 0, goals from another era by Lizbeth Ovalle and Pelayo. They beat the Dominican Republic by 8 goals to 0, being their first victory to take the course of Group A, against Argentina they tied 0 goals, in their debut in the W Gold Cup. Among the Tricolor scorers are Maga Ovalle, Pelayo , being the most outstanding players.
How does Paraguay arrive?

Paraguay qualified after winning two games and lost disastrously to Canada. They were second in the group with 6 points, 4 goals for and 6 against. Their last victory was against El Salvador by 3 goals to 2.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Gold Cup W Mexico vs Paraguay Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
