1 vs 1
Arbitration Body
Follow here Mexico vs Paraguay Live Score
How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 5:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Mexico vs Paraguay: match for the in Gold Cup W Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
En Now Net
|
Chile
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
10:00 hrs
|
En Concacaf Go.
|
Canada
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
En Concacaf Go.
|
USA
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
17:00 hrs
|
En ESPN and Paramount +.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
16:00 hrs
|
En Star + and ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
19:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, March 3, 2024
|
18:00 hrs
|
En Star +.
Statements from Mexico
Pedro: “Honestly, we enjoy every day, we don't focus on the data, I focus on the next opponent, there is nothing beyond the quarterfinals, I don't want to talk about the next tie, it's useless, we're going to try to extend the winning streak. “no game without losing.”
Ferral: “I can't tell you a word, this team has a lot of passion, complete, but having that order, following the objectives that we have set, this team plays with its heart and will be that way until the last minute.”