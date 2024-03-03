ADVERTISEMENT

What time is it?

This is the start time of the game between Burnley vs Bournemouth on March 3 in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 
United States: 7:00 PT - 10:00 ET
Canada: 8:00
Peru: 8:00
Colombia: 8:00
Ecuador: 8:00
Puerto Rico: 9:00
Venezuela: 9:00
Chile: 9:00
Argentina: 9:00
Brazil: 9:00
Spain: 14:00

Bournemouth player to watch

Dominic Solanke, a 26-year-old experienced player who plays as a striker. The Englishman has been a key player for Bournemouth in the Premier League and FA Cup, he is considered the best player of the team, with 14 goals and 3 assists in 25 games.Photo: Bournemouth

Burnley player to watch

Zeki Amdouni, a 23 year old young player who plays as a striker. The Swiss has been an important part of Burnley in the Premier League, he is considered one of the best players of the club thanks to his 4 goals and 1 assist in 25 games.Photo: Burnley

Latest Bournemouth lineup

M. Travers (GK); I. Zabarnyi, M. Senesi, K. Milos, S. Smith, A. Scoot, L. Cook, L. Sinisterra, P. Billing, D. Ouattara y E. Ünal

Coach: Andoni Iraola

Latest Burnley lineup

J. Trafford (GK); M. Steve, D. O’Shea, C. Taylor, L. Assignon, S. Berge, J. Brownhill, J. Gudmundsson, W. Odobert. Z. Amdouni y D. Fofana

Coach: Vincent Kompany

Antecedents

In the last five meetings Burnley has had a slight dominance over Bournemouth.
Premier League 28 / 10 / 2023 | Bournemouth 2 - 1 Burnley
FA Cup 07 / 01 / 2023 | Bournemouth 2 - 4 Burnley
FA Cup 09 / 02 / 2021 | Burnley 0 - 2 Bournemouth
Premier League 22 / 02 / 2020 | Burnley 3 - 0 Bournemouth
Premier League 21 / 12 / 2019 | Bournemouth 0 - 1 Burnley

How does Bournemouth arrive?

The Cherries in their last five games have performed poorly, their best result was against Newcastle, with a run of four defeats and one draw.
FA Cup 27 / 02 / 2024 | Bournemouth 0 - 1 Leicester City
Premier League 24 / 02 / 2024 | Bournemouth 0 - 1 Manchester City 
Premier League 17 / 02 / 2024 | Newcastle 2 - 2 Bournemouth 
Premier League 10 / 02 / 2024 | Fulham 3 - 1 Bournemouth 
Premier League 04 / 02 / 2024 | Bournemouth 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest

How does Burnley arrive?

The Clarets in their last five games have performed poorly, their best result coming against Fulham, with a run of four losses and one draw.
Premier League 24 / 02 / 2024 | Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Burnley
Premier League 17 / 02 / 2024 | Burnley 0 - 5 Arsenal
Premier League 10 / 02 / 2024 | Liverpool 3 - 1 Burnley 
Premier League 03 / 02 / 2024 | Burnley 2 - 2 Fulham
Premier League 31 / 01 / 2024 | Manchester City 3 - 1 Burnley

Stadium

Turf Moor will be the venue for this match of Matchday 27, it is located in the neighborhood of Harry Potts Way, Burnley, England. It was inaugurated on February 17, 1883. It has been Burnley's home ground since its opening. It can hold 22 thousand spectators and cost 5.5 million pounds sterling to buildPhoto: Burnley​​​​​​​

The Premier League continues

The English First Division brings us a duel between two teams fighting to avoid relegation to the EFL Championship, as Southampton is in fourteenth place in the table with 28 points and Burnley is in nineteenth place with 13 points.

Welcome!

Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Burnley vs Bournemouth corresponding to Matchday 27 of the Premier League 2023-24.
My name is Uriel Garcia and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.

