Update
10:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Hearts vs Celtic on TV in real time?

Hearts vs Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024

Time: 09:00 (Brasília time);

Venue: Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

9:55 PM2 hours ago

When is the Hearts v Celtic match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Hearts and Celtic will kick off at 07 am ET at the Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh. The match will be broadcast live on Star+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PM2 hours ago

Celtic's probable line-up

Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, McGregor; Yang, Idah, Maeda
9:45 PM2 hours ago

Hearts' probable line-up

Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Atkinson, Nieuwenhof, Devlin; Fraser, Forrest, Vargas; Shankland
9:40 PM2 hours ago

xG Celtic

The hosts in today's match have some strengths at the back and we've converted that into numbers for you. The home side have averaged 1.38 xGA so far this season and will be looking to improve on that in this match.

The visitors need to be solid at the back if they want to come away with a win. xGA's average is 0.93 (per game) and needs to be kept as close to 0 as possible for today's match.

9:35 PM2 hours ago

xG Hearts

We mentioned earlier that Hearts have an average of 1.29 goals scored per match so far this season. It's also important to note that the home side have an average of 1.49 expected goals per match, which means they're expected to create a few chances in today's game.

The Hoops are a dangerous team when it comes to taking their chances. They're averaging 2.41 goals per game so far in the competition and will be looking to create more if they want to win this game.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Celtic

Determined to hold on to the top spot until the last matchday, Celtic showed on the previous day why they are still strong contenders for the title in this edition. They had the lead against Dundee and scored the most impressive goal of the season. In the first half, they took an impressive 6-0 lead. In the final 45 minutes, they took their foot off the gas and just held on to the lead, with the score ending 7-1 on aggregate.

As a result, they remain second in the table, just two points behind their arch-rivals, Rangers. With their impressive win in the previous round, they once again own the best attacking record in the competition, with 68 goals scored. Throughout their career in the Scottish Premier League, they have won 21 times, drawn five times and been beaten just twice.

9:25 PM2 hours ago

Hearts

After an excellent start to the current season, where they began 2024 with six consecutive clean sheets, the team once again had a bad time in the Premiership. In their penultimate outing, they visited Rangers at Ibrox Stadium and the result was tragic: 5-0 to the hosts. The last time they took to the field, clearly shaken by the previous result, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hibernian.

Despite the poor results in their most recent outings, they remain third in the competition on a stand-alone basis. He has 52 points from 28 matches, which come from a record of sixteen wins, four draws and eight defeats. They are twelve points clear of fourth place and sixteen points behind the second-placed team, so it is highly likely that they will finish in third place.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Hearts and Celtic will cross paths this Sunday, March 3. The clash is part of the schedule for the twenty-ninth round of the first phase of the 2023/2024 Scottish Championship. It will be played at the Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh. Kick-off is scheduled for 9am (Brasília time).

Hearts score an average of 1.29 goals per game in the Scottish Championship this season. The home side have scored 36 times in the 28 matches played so far, making them the 5th best attacking team in the competition.

Celtic, the 1st best attacking team in Scotland, have scored 68 goals in 28 matches so far this season. This gives them an average of 2.43 goals scored per match so far. So keep an eye on that.

In the 28 games played so far in the league, opponents have managed to score 28 times against the Jambos. With these numbers, Hearts have the 3rd best defense in the Scottish Championship.

In the 28 matches they have played in the Scottish Championship, Celtic have conceded 20 goals. This means that the team has conceded an average of 0.71 goals per match. As a result, the team is ranked 2nd in terms of defensive ability in the competition.

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Hearts vs Celtic live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Scottish Premiership match between two teams: Hearts on one side and Celtic on the other. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
Custom