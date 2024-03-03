ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Hearts vs Celtic on TV in real time?
Celtic's probable line-up
Hearts' probable line-up
xG Celtic
The visitors need to be solid at the back if they want to come away with a win. xGA's average is 0.93 (per game) and needs to be kept as close to 0 as possible for today's match.
xG Hearts
The Hoops are a dangerous team when it comes to taking their chances. They're averaging 2.41 goals per game so far in the competition and will be looking to create more if they want to win this game.
Celtic
As a result, they remain second in the table, just two points behind their arch-rivals, Rangers. With their impressive win in the previous round, they once again own the best attacking record in the competition, with 68 goals scored. Throughout their career in the Scottish Premier League, they have won 21 times, drawn five times and been beaten just twice.
Hearts
Despite the poor results in their most recent outings, they remain third in the competition on a stand-alone basis. He has 52 points from 28 matches, which come from a record of sixteen wins, four draws and eight defeats. They are twelve points clear of fourth place and sixteen points behind the second-placed team, so it is highly likely that they will finish in third place.
TIME AND PLACE!
Hearts score an average of 1.29 goals per game in the Scottish Championship this season. The home side have scored 36 times in the 28 matches played so far, making them the 5th best attacking team in the competition.
Celtic, the 1st best attacking team in Scotland, have scored 68 goals in 28 matches so far this season. This gives them an average of 2.43 goals scored per match so far. So keep an eye on that.
In the 28 games played so far in the league, opponents have managed to score 28 times against the Jambos. With these numbers, Hearts have the 3rd best defense in the Scottish Championship.
In the 28 matches they have played in the Scottish Championship, Celtic have conceded 20 goals. This means that the team has conceded an average of 0.71 goals per match. As a result, the team is ranked 2nd in terms of defensive ability in the competition.
Scottish Premiership
Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024
Time: 09:00 (Brasília time);
Venue: Tynecastle Stadium, Edinburgh;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).