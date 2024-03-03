ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Porto vs Benfica on TV in real time?
In 3rd place with 49 points, Porto are still trying to stay in the title race, but are nine points behind leaders and opponents Benfica. In the Portuguese Cup, they beat Santa Clara 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals after drawing 1-1 with Gil Vicente. Before that, they beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and beat Estrela da Amadora 2-0.
Benfica
Further up the table, Benfica lead the league with 58 points, one game ahead of second-placed Sporting. Also playing in the Portuguese Cup, they lost 2-1 to Sporting in the first leg of the semi-final, after beating Portimonense 4-0. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Toulouse and progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League, having won the first leg 2-1.
Benfica
In the Champions League, the campaign fell well short of expectations and the Incarnados were unable to stand up to Real Sociedad and Internazionale. With third place secured, they migrated to the Europa League and got past Toulouse with a 2-1 win at the Estadio da Luz and a goalless draw in France. For the derby, the main doubt is the participation of left-back Juan Bernat, who has a muscle problem.
Porto
Their last match was in the Portuguese Cup last Thursday. Playing in the quarter-finals, they beat Santa Clara 2-1 away from home, goals from Brazilians Galeno and Evanílson, and their semi-final opponents will be Vitória de Guimarães. Coach Sérgio Conceição's main absentees for Sunday's derby are injured striker Tahremi and defender Marcano.
TIME AND PLACE!
Currently in 3rd place in the standings, Porto are still dreaming of the title, so they'll be out in full force to close the gap on their rivals and will be counting on the support of their fans to win the match.
Benfica, who are trying to isolate themselves at the top of the domestic competition, will be looking to increase their lead and, in order to pick up another win, will be looking to surprise their opponents by showing all their attacking power.
The match between Porto and Benfica, which will be played this Sunday (03), will be broadcast live on Star+, streaming to Brazil. Portuguese fans who want to follow the match can watch it on Sport TV.
Liga Portugal
Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024;
Time: 17:30 (Brasilia time);
Venue: Estádio do Dragão, in the city of Porto, Portugal;
Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).