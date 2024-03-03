ADVERTISEMENT

Update
3:30 AM33 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Porto vs Benfica on TV in real time?

Porto - Benfica

Liga Portugal

Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024;

Time: 17:30 (Brasilia time);

Venue: Estádio do Dragão, in the city of Porto, Portugal;

Where to watch: Star+ (streaming).

3:25 AM38 minutes ago

When is the Porto vs Benfica match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Porto and Benfica will kick off at 17:30 (Brasília time) at the Estádio do Dragão, in the city of Porto, Portugal, in the Portuguese League. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
3:20 AM43 minutes ago

Porto's probable line-up:

Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Otávio e Wendell; Alan Varela, Stephen Eustáquio e Pepê (Nico González); Francisco Conceição, Iván Jaime e Evanílson. Técnico: Sérgio Conceição. 
3:15 AMan hour ago

Benfica's probable line-up:

Anatoliy Trubin; Alexander Bah, António Silva, Nicolás Otamendi e Fredrik Aursnes (Morato); João Neves, Joãpo Mário e Orkun Kökçü; David Neres, Ángel Di María e Rafa Silva (Marcos Leonardo). Técnico: Roger Schmidt. 
3:10 AMan hour ago

History

The Clássico, as the duel between these two historic rivals is known, has an incredible 254 games in its history, and the numbers are better for the home side. Porto have won 101 games to Benfica's 91, with a further 62 draws. However, it's the Reds who have scored the most goals, 390 against 367 for the Dragons.
3:05 AMan hour ago

TEAMS' PREVIOUS MATCHES

Porto

In 3rd place with 49 points, Porto are still trying to stay in the title race, but are nine points behind leaders and opponents Benfica. In the Portuguese Cup, they beat Santa Clara 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals after drawing 1-1 with Gil Vicente. Before that, they beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 and beat Estrela da Amadora 2-0.

Benfica

Further up the table, Benfica lead the league with 58 points, one game ahead of second-placed Sporting. Also playing in the Portuguese Cup, they lost 2-1 to Sporting in the first leg of the semi-final, after beating Portimonense 4-0. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Toulouse and progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League, having won the first leg 2-1.

3:00 AMan hour ago

Benfica

Reigning Portuguese champions Benfica have managed to maintain their lead in the domestic league with 58 points from 23 games. In addition, Roger Schmidt's side are still alive in the Portuguese Cup, despite losing the first leg of the semi-final 2-1 to Sporting in their most recent match. The return leg is scheduled for early April.

In the Champions League, the campaign fell well short of expectations and the Incarnados were unable to stand up to Real Sociedad and Internazionale. With third place secured, they migrated to the Europa League and got past Toulouse with a 2-1 win at the Estadio da Luz and a goalless draw in France. For the derby, the main doubt is the participation of left-back Juan Bernat, who has a muscle problem.

 

2:55 AMan hour ago

Porto

After falling short in the last Portuguese championship, Porto are a little further away from the leaders this year. With 49 points from 23 games, the Dragons are seven points behind Sporting and nine behind Sunday's opponents Benfica. Despite this, Porto had a fine campaign in the first phase of the Champions League, finishing second in Group H, and in the first leg of the round of 16 they won 1-0 at home, a goal from Brazilian Galeno.

Their last match was in the Portuguese Cup last Thursday. Playing in the quarter-finals, they beat Santa Clara 2-1 away from home, goals from Brazilians Galeno and Evanílson, and their semi-final opponents will be Vitória de Guimarães. Coach Sérgio Conceição's main absentees for Sunday's derby are injured striker Tahremi and defender Marcano.

2:50 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

Porto and Benfica will face each other this Sunday (03/03) at 17:30 (Brasília time) / 20:30 (Lisbon time) at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. The derby will be valid for the 24th round of the Portuguese League.

Currently in 3rd place in the standings, Porto are still dreaming of the title, so they'll be out in full force to close the gap on their rivals and will be counting on the support of their fans to win the match.

Benfica, who are trying to isolate themselves at the top of the domestic competition, will be looking to increase their lead and, in order to pick up another win, will be looking to surprise their opponents by showing all their attacking power.

The match between Porto and Benfica, which will be played this Sunday (03), will be broadcast live on Star+, streaming to Brazil. Portuguese fans who want to follow the match can watch it on Sport TV.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Porto - Benfica live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match in the Portuguese League between two teams: Porto on one side. On the other is Benfica. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil
Custom