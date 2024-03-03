ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Follow here Napoli vs Juventus Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Juventus Serie A match.
What time is the Napoli vs Juventus match for Serie A Match 2024?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Juventus of March 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Juventus' latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mattia Perin, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, Timothy Weah, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
Mattia Perin, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Andrea Cambiaso, Timothy Weah, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.
Napoli's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Alex Meret, Kim Min-Jae, Amir Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Juventus players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Juventus' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against AC Milan. Serbian player Dusan Vlahovic (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Sunday. Midfielder Nicolo Fagioli (#21) is another distributor of play on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper Mattia Perin (#36) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday .
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus is progressing well in the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in second position in the general table after 17 games won, 6 tied and 3 lost, they have 57 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Juventus' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 25, it resulted in a victory against Frosinone 3 to 2 at the Allianz Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Napoli players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Napoli's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Juventus. Nigerian player Victor Osimhen (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. Forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (#77) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Alex Meret (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Napoli in the tournament
The Naples football team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) well, they are in eighth position in the general table with 11 games won, 7 drawn and 8 lost, achieving 40 points. Napoli seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions again. Their last match was on February 28, 2024, it ended in a 6-1 victory against Sassuolo at the MAPEI Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium is located in the city of Naples, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 55,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on December 6, 1959, it is currently the home of Napoli of Serie A and had a remodeling in 1990.