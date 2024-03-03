From the outset, Manchester City,, under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, asserted their dominance. They were not just playing at home, they were laying siege to United's half, crafting two corners in the opening 90 seconds. Yet, despite their early pressure, the breakthrough eluded them. Erling Haaland, City's towering Norwegian, found himself in a promising position at the third minute, but his header, more a meeting of chance than precision, failed to test United's resolve.

United, orchestrated by Erik ten Hag, had come with a plan. Absorbing City's relentless waves, they looked to hit on the break. And so, they did, with Alejandro Garnacho's blistering pace down the right flank signaling their intent. The dynamics were clear: City with the ball, United poised to pounce.

Image Credit: Twitter Manchester United

United takes the lead

The script, however, demanded a moment of magic, and Marcus Rashford did it. In the minute 7’, a long ball from Andre Onana found Bruno Fernandes, who teed up Rashford. From 25-30 yards, Rashford's strike was a blend of power and precision, curling into the top right corner, leaving Ederson a mere spectator. It was a goal deserving of the occasion, Rashford's sixth in Manchester derbies, a testament to his big-game temperament.

City's response was immediate, their play peppered with urgency. Phil Foden, embodying City's youthful exuberance, forced a save from Onana, a prelude to the siege that was to follow. Rashford, buoyed by his goal, nearly doubled United's lead, but his touch betrayed him at the crucial moment.

As the game ebbed and flowed, City's dominance in possession contrasted sharply with United's efficiency. The corner count rose, a testament to City's pressure, but United, marshaled by Onana's commanding presence, held firm. Rodri's volley, a moment of technical brilliance, was turned away by Onana.

The half drew to a close with City's frustration mounting. Haaland's miss, a glaring opportunity spurned, epitomized City's plight. Dominant yet trailing, City's narrative was one of missed chances. United were compact, carried their lead into the break.

Foden´s show

The second half mirrored the first, with City in control but lacking the final touch. That was until Foden etched his name into derby folklore. His strike from the edge of the box, a mirror image of Rashford's, restored parity. The goal, a release of pent-up frustration, set the stage for next minutes.

Image Credit: Twitter Manchester City

Guardiola's introduction of Julián Álvarez signaled City's intent. Foden, once again, became the protagonist, his second goal a testament to City's relentless pursuit of victory. The game, now tilted in City's favor, saw United's resistance wane.

The closing stages belonged to City, their dominance finally rewarded when Haaland, erasing his miss in the first half, sealed the victory. The final minutes were a celebration of City's football, with ‘olés’ of the supporters, a display of control and flair that had the Etihad in raptures.

As Foden made way in the 96’ minute, the standing ovation was not just for the goals he scored but for a complete performance every single minute of the game. The final whistle confirmed City's triumph, a 3-1 victory that was a testament to their quality.

This result not only cements City's position (2nd) in Premier League, reinforcing their status as title contenders in a competitive season, but it also casts a shadow over United's european aspirations.

For United, the defeat is a bitter pill to swallow, a stark reminder of the fine margins that define the Premier League's upper echelons. Despite showing flashes of brilliance, they find themselves grappling with the realities of a campaign that demands consistency. This loss, while not fatal to their ambitions of european positions but added pressure on the squad to regroup and respond in the forthcoming fixtures.