ADVERTISEMENT

Update
1:00 AM27 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Al Ain vs Al-Nassr match live?

If you want to watch the game Al Ain vs Al-Nassr live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AM32 minutes ago

What time is Al Ain vs Al-Nassr match for AFC Champions League

This is the start time of the game Al Ain vs Al-Nassr of 4th March 2024 in several countries:

Argentina 1pm: Star+

Bolivia 12 pm: Star+

Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 12 pm: Star+

Colombia 11 am: Star+

Ecuador 11 am: Star+

USA 11 am ET: Paramount+

Spain 5 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 11 am: Star+

Paraguay 12 pm: Star+

Peru 2 pm: Star+

Uruguay 11 am: Star+

Venezuela 12 pm: Star+

12:50 AM37 minutes ago

Preparation

12:45 AM42 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Al-Nassr

Waleed Abdullah; Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles; Abdul Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic,  Otávio; Anderson Talisca, Sadio Mané,  Cristiano Ronaldo

Coach: Luís Castro.

12:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Al Ain

Khalid Eisa; Erik, Khalid Hashemi, Dramane Koumare, Park Yong-woo; Mohamed Abbas, Sultan Al Shamsi, Abdoul Traore; Omer Atzili, Kaku Gamarra, Josna Loulenzo. 

Coach: Hernán Crespo.

12:35 AMan hour ago

Knights of Najd

Al-Nassr qualified for the knockout phase as group E leaders with 14 points, six more than second-placed Persepolis. The Saudi side finished the first phase unbeaten, with three wins and two draws.

The 77% record puts the Knights of Najd behind five teams in the overall standings of the 40 teams that played in the group stage: Kawasaki Frontale (88%), Pohang Steelers (88%), Al-Hilal (88%), Al-Ittihad (83%) and Al Ain itself (83%).

In the round of 16, they beat fellow countrymen Al-Fayha 1-0 in the first leg and 2-0 in the second leg.

In the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr are also in second place with 53 points, but the gap to leaders Al-Hilal is 11 points. Al-Nassr have 17 wins, three losses and two draws.

12:30 AMan hour ago

The Leader

Al Ain finished the group stage with an 83% record, the same as Al-Ittihad and second only to Pohang Steelers, Kawasaki Frontale and Al-Hilal, all with 88%. The Leader, as they are also known, qualified top of Group A with 15 points, five wins and one defeat from six games.

The team from the United Arab Emirates were the first to win the title in the competition in 2023. They were held to a goalless draw by Nasaf Qarshi in the first leg of the round of 16, but went on to win 2-1 on home soil, securing their place in the quarter-finals.

In the UAE Pro League, the local league, Al Ain are in second place on 31 points, eight behind leaders Al Wasl. Al Ain have 10 wins and just one defeat in the league.

12:25 AMan hour ago

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium

Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium is a soccer stadium located in the city of Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates. Opened in 2014, the stadium has a capacity of around 22,717 spectators.

The stadium is named after Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

12:20 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Al Ain vs Al-Nassr live this Monday (4), at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium at 11 am ET, for the AFC Champions League. The match is valid for the quarter-finals of the competition.
12:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the AFC Champions League Match: Al Ain vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Izabelle França
Izabelle França
Jornalista e pós-graduada de UX-UI
10$
25$
50$
Custom