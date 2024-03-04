ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al Ain vs Al-Nassr match live?
What time is Al Ain vs Al-Nassr match for AFC Champions League
Argentina 1pm: Star+
Bolivia 12 pm: Star+
Brazil 1 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 12 pm: Star+
Colombia 11 am: Star+
Ecuador 11 am: Star+
USA 11 am ET: Paramount+
Spain 5 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 11 am: Star+
Paraguay 12 pm: Star+
Peru 2 pm: Star+
Uruguay 11 am: Star+
Venezuela 12 pm: Star+
Preparation
Probable lineup for Al-Nassr
Coach: Luís Castro.
Probable lineup for Al Ain
Coach: Hernán Crespo.
Knights of Najd
The 77% record puts the Knights of Najd behind five teams in the overall standings of the 40 teams that played in the group stage: Kawasaki Frontale (88%), Pohang Steelers (88%), Al-Hilal (88%), Al-Ittihad (83%) and Al Ain itself (83%).
In the round of 16, they beat fellow countrymen Al-Fayha 1-0 in the first leg and 2-0 in the second leg.
In the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr are also in second place with 53 points, but the gap to leaders Al-Hilal is 11 points. Al-Nassr have 17 wins, three losses and two draws.
The Leader
The team from the United Arab Emirates were the first to win the title in the competition in 2023. They were held to a goalless draw by Nasaf Qarshi in the first leg of the round of 16, but went on to win 2-1 on home soil, securing their place in the quarter-finals.
In the UAE Pro League, the local league, Al Ain are in second place on 31 points, eight behind leaders Al Wasl. Al Ain have 10 wins and just one defeat in the league.
Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium
The stadium is named after Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
