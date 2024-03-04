ADVERTISEMENT

Where and how to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal on TV in real time?

Sheffield United-Arsenal

Premier League

Date: Monday, March 4, 2024;

Time: 5pm (Brasília time);

Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England.

Where to watch: ESPN (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Sheffield United vs Arsenal match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sheffield United and Arsenal will kick off at 17:00 BST at Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England. The match will be broadcast live on Star+. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Arsenal's probable line-up:

David Raya; Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães e Jakub Kiwior; Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard e Jorginho; Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka e Kai Havertz. Técnico: Mikel Arteta.
Sheffield United's probable line-up:

Ivo Grbić; Anel Ahmedhodžić, Auston Trusty e Jack Robinson; Vinícius Souza, Oliver Norwood, Gustavo Hamer, Ben Osborn e Jayden Bogle; Rhian Brewster e James McAtee. Técnico: Chris Wilder.
Different objectives:

The match brings together two teams who are fighting for different goals in the league: the Blades are fighting relegation, while the Gunners are still dreaming of the title. It's a decider for both sides. Here's everything to know about the clash.
Bukayo Saka

The 22-year-old striker has been one of the Gunners' main highlights in the second half of the Premier League, with five goals in the last seven games. In all, he has 13 goals and seven assists, making him one of the players with the most goals in the entire tournament.

He concedes an average of two fouls per game and attempts at least three shots on goal. He's our bet to shine in another Arsenal victory.

Arsenal

Arsenal are definitely in the running. The gap of just one point to Manchester City and two to Liverpool will certainly make the final stretch of the Premier League one of the most exciting in recent years. This time, Mikel Arteta's men will be hoping not to disappoint their fans as they did last year. In addition, Arsenal need to overturn the 1-0 first leg defeat to Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Arsenal haven't lost in 2024, and what's more, they've scored 25 goals and conceded just three. In the last four matches alone, they've scored 18 goals. With 62 goals, the Gunners have the second best attacking record in the Premier League, just one behind leaders Liverpool. In the last round, Newcastle were the victims last Sunday, scoring 4-1 with goals from Kiwior, Saka, Havertz and Botman. Arteta's main doubts for this match are Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko.

Sheffield United

With a record of just 16% of the points played for, or 13 in 26 games, Sheffield United look set to return to the Championship, where they were runners-up in the 2022/23 season. Another alarming statistic is the number of goals conceded: 66 (more than 2.5 per game, making them the worst defense), and with only 22 goals scored, they also have the most inoffensive attack in the league so far.

Last time out, Sheffield United visited Wolverhampton at Molineaux and were beaten 1-0 by Sarabia. For Monday's game, coach Chris Wilder will be without the suspended Mason Holgate and the injured Ben Slimane, Max Lowe, John Egan and Cameron Archer.

TIME AND PLACE!

Welcome to the Sheffield United - Arsenal live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Arsenal on one side. On the other is Sheffield United. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
