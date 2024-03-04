ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sheffield United vs Arsenal on TV in real time?
Arsenal's probable line-up:
Sheffield United's probable line-up:
Different objectives:
Bukayo Saka
He concedes an average of two fouls per game and attempts at least three shots on goal. He's our bet to shine in another Arsenal victory.
Arsenal
Arsenal haven't lost in 2024, and what's more, they've scored 25 goals and conceded just three. In the last four matches alone, they've scored 18 goals. With 62 goals, the Gunners have the second best attacking record in the Premier League, just one behind leaders Liverpool. In the last round, Newcastle were the victims last Sunday, scoring 4-1 with goals from Kiwior, Saka, Havertz and Botman. Arteta's main doubts for this match are Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Zinchenko.
Sheffield United
Last time out, Sheffield United visited Wolverhampton at Molineaux and were beaten 1-0 by Sarabia. For Monday's game, coach Chris Wilder will be without the suspended Mason Holgate and the injured Ben Slimane, Max Lowe, John Egan and Cameron Archer.
TIME AND PLACE!
Premier League
Date: Monday, March 4, 2024;
Time: 5pm (Brasília time);
Venue: Bramall Lane Stadium, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England.
Where to watch: ESPN (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).