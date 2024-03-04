ADVERTISEMENT

Update
2:45 AM14 minutes ago

Tune in here Inter vs Genoa Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Inter vs Genoa live match, as well as the latest information from the Giuseppe Meazza. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:40 AM19 minutes ago

How to watch Inter vs Genoa Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Inter vs Genoa match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount + and CBS Sports Golazo

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL is your best option!

2:35 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Inter vs Genoa match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Inter vs Genoa of March 4th, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star +
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount +, CBS Sports Golazo
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar +, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on Star +

2:30 AM29 minutes ago

Key player - Genoa

In Genoa, the presence of Albert Gudmundsson stands out. The 26 Icelandic striker is one of the players with the best performance of the team so far in Serie A, where he has nine goals and three assists in 24 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 2150 minutes in total.
2:25 AM34 minutes ago

Key player - Inter

In Inter, the presence of Lautaro Martinez stands out. The 26-year-old Argentine striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team, where he also plays his role as captain. So far in Serie A, he has 23 goals and two assists in 24 games played, being a starter in 23 of them. He has a total of 1960 minutes.
2:20 AM39 minutes ago

Inter vs Genoa history

These two teams have met 116 times. The statistics are in favor of Inter, who have emerged victorious on 63 occasions, while Genoa have won on 22 occasions, for a total of 31 draws.

In Serie A...

Referring only to the times they have met in Serie A, we count 113 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Inter with 60 wins, while Genoa has won 22, for a balance of 31 draws. 

If we take into account the number of times that Inter have played at home against Genoa in Serie A, there are 56 matches, where the Nerazzurri have the advantage with 42 wins over the four that the Grifoni have won, and the 10 draws that have taken place.

2:15 AM44 minutes ago

Genoa wants to stop intermittency

Genoa has been immersed in irregularity. Although they have just beaten Udinese 2-0, they have not been able to find consistency in the season and that is reflected in the table, in 12th place. In their last five games, they have two wins, two draws and one defeat, and although that has been the only one in the last eleven games they have played, they need to find better results than the usual draws to aspire to something more towards the end of the season.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Inter to seal the title fight

Inter will go into this match in high spirits after a 4-0 thrashing of Atalanta, which gave them a 12-point lead over their nearest challengers, Juventus, who lost this weekend. Knowing this result, the Nerazzurri team will have the chance to increase the gap to 15 points and, in the process, largely seal the fight for the title.

The team coached by Filippo Inzaghi have eight consecutive wins in Serie A, and to find the last defeat they suffered in the league, we must go back to September 2023, against Sassuolo. Two weeks ago, they also won against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, proving that they have an unbeatable present.

2:05 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium

The match Inter vs Genoa will be played at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, located in the San Siro district, in the city of Milan, located in the Lombardy region of Italy. This stadium, inaugurated in 1926, has a capacity for 75,817 spectators.

This is also the home ground of AC Milan, the other team of the city, and the name it retains when this happens is San Siro.

2:00 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Serie A match: Inter vs Genoa Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
About the author
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
Jhonatan Andrés Martínez Cuesta
10$
25$
50$
Custom