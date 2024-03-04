In the 27th matchday of LaLiga, the stage was set for an intriguing clash at San Mamés, where Athletic Club, boasting an impressive streak of 11 consecutive home victories and unbeaten since August, faced FC Barcelona. The absence of key players like Nico Williams and Vivian due to suspensions, Yuri and Ander Herrera with injuries, and Sancet, Galarreta, De Marcos, and Lekue being reserved initially, presented a significant challenge for the Basque side against the Catalans.

From the outset, the match started under a mutual study scheme, with both teams exhibiting caution yet not forsaking the initiative. Barcelona, true to its style, aimed to control the ball and dictate the game's pace, while Athletic presented a compact front, ready to seize any opportunity to launch quick counterattacks that could trouble the visiting defense.

As minutes progressed, the game became more open. Barcelona, led by its midfield stars, tried to penetrate Athletic's solid defense with quick combinations and off-the-ball movements. However, they faced a well-positioned opponent that did not hesitate to use physical intensity to regain possession and aim for the goal guarded by Ter Stegen.

Twenty minutes into the first half, Barcelona suffered a blow as Frenkie de Jong injured his ankle after a bad landing from a jump, replaced by Fermín, who immediately sparked the game's first significant chance. A long ball forced Unai Simón to clear, with the ball reaching João Cancelo, whose attempt from midfield was dramatically cleared off the line by Simón and Yeray. Just before halftime, Pedri also had to leave the field due to injury, with Lamine Yamal coming on as his substitute.

Image Credit: Twitter Athletic Bilbao

Athletic was not merely defensive. Each ball recovery signaled an attempt to surprise Barcelona. The red-and-whites, backed by the relentless support of their fans, sought to create danger with crosses and plays down the wings, though precision in the final touch was not always on their side.

After the break, the match's script maintained its essence. Barcelona increased its pressure to score, but encountered a steadfast Athletic, unwavering in its resolve to compete head-to-head against one of the league's giants. Goal opportunities began to emerge more frequently, yet a lack of accuracy in the final third kept the score level.

Athletic appeared more engaged, faithful to its style, and easily reaching Barcelona's area, though without creating danger. An hour into the game, Valverde refreshed his team by introducing key players Galarreta and Sancet. Barcelona struggled to advance, relying on long balls easily handled by Athletic's defense. With fifteen minutes left, Iñigo Martínez's substitution for Cubarsí was met with boos. In the final moments, Athletic pushed more with heart than tactics, and despite their efforts, Ter Stegen was not seriously threatened.

The final whistle left both sides with a bittersweet taste. Barcelona, aiming to secure three points to keep up in the title race, saw vital points slip away. Athletic, on the other hand, reaffirmed its ability to challenge the big teams, albeit without the reward of three points that would have been a testament to their effort and commitment.

Image Credit: Twitter FC Barcelona

“The match required much more from us”

Post-match, Xavi Hernández lamented, "I don't think we played well. We didn't attack well, and I believe we should have stepped up today. We leave saddened because we didn't show our best version. The match required much more from us. It's a missed opportunity in every sense: in gameplay, in sensations, in closing the gap. We've failed. We need to acknowledge our shortcomings and realize we weren't at the level the match demanded."

Ernesto Valverde remarked on the match's competitive nature, "It was a highly contested match with many individual duels. They started well, but we gradually got into the game. There weren't many chances, but there was a lot of contention. We've given it our all, and the draw feels rewarding. We're playing against the league champions. It's been an emotional week for us, and our aim was to compete at a good level. In that regard, we're satisfied. With the substitutions, I was looking for some freshness. Some players were coming off intense 90 minutes on Thursday. I wanted to change something that could give us a bit more danger. Iñaki, Guruzeta, Prados... played a lot the other day and were already running on empty."