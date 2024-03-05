ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live on TV & Online?
Speak, Marcelo Gallardo! - Manager of Al-Ittihad
Speak, Jorge Jesus! - Manager of Al-Hilal
"I don't want to make comparisons, but if we think about it a little, it's easy to see. The quality of players on teams here in Saudi, like Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr or Al-Ahli, cost millions . There is no possible comparison with Portugal. Only those who don't follow the Saudi Championship don't understand the differences between the teams. If the great players who were in Europe are now here, the teams here are necessarily better. There's no need for me to say ".
"The future of the world is in these parts, it's not in Europe. It's a big mess, no one is in charge of anyone. But that's a factor that isn't sporting, it's a political factor. It's not that I don't know about politics , but I'm not interested right now."
"I found a very big difference in terms of structures. We are in a country with temperatures of 50 degrees and immense heat. Go to the stadiums and look at the quality of the pitches. They are pitches that look like golf courses. Then there are all the conditions for spectators. Riyadh is a fantastic city, growing every day."