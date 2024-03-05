ADVERTISEMENT

Update
1:00 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live on TV & Online?

If you want to watch the game Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad live on TV, your options are: ESPN If you want to stream directly: streaming services and app: Paramount and Star Plus If you want to watch online, VAVEL US is your best option!
12:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match for AFC Champions League match 2024

Argentina Star+

Brasil NOW NET e ClaroESPN4DirecTV GOStar+

China QQ Sports Live

Alemanha Sport1 +

Japão DAZN 

México Star+ESPN2

Paraguai Star+

Portugal Canal 11

Rússia TV Start

Espanha LaLiga+ Spain

Emirados Árabes Unidos beIN SPORTS CONNECTbeIN Sports AFCTODAbu Dhabi Sports Asia 1

Estados Unidos Paramount+

Uruguai Star+

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Marcelo Gallardo! - Manager of Al-Ittihad

"I believe that players who have a lot of experience, who have been through a lot, have been winners or very competitive, they have this hunger for victory. And if they are in a place where the demands are not the same, then that's when they should remember to They are competitive and they always have to be competitive." "Our fans always fill the stadium and this probably also generates greater expectations. They are very excited. This is good because we are used to this situation, of playing surrounded by fans. I hope we can live up to it so that they feel fulfilled."
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Speak, Jorge Jesus! - Manager of Al-Hilal

"Anyone who thinks that we feel pressured by having to break the world record for consecutive victories is completely mistaken. Yes, we have 24 consecutive victories and we are four away from breaking that maximum. But that doesn't put pressure on us because those who are at Al-Hilal have to always play to win. Every victory we achieve brings us closer to the goal, which is to win either the (Saudi) Championship, the (Asian) Champions or the (Saudi King's) Cup. Therefore, breaking this record would mean good things for us".

"I don't want to make comparisons, but if we think about it a little, it's easy to see. The quality of players on teams here in Saudi, like Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr or Al-Ahli, cost millions . There is no possible comparison with Portugal. Only those who don't follow the Saudi Championship don't understand the differences between the teams. If the great players who were in Europe are now here, the teams here are necessarily better. There's no need for me to say ".

"The future of the world is in these parts, it's not in Europe. It's a big mess, no one is in charge of anyone. But that's a factor that isn't sporting, it's a political factor. It's not that I don't know about politics , but I'm not interested right now."

"I found a very big difference in terms of structures. We are in a country with temperatures of 50 degrees and immense heat. Go to the stadiums and look at the quality of the pitches. They are pitches that look like golf courses. Then there are all the conditions for spectators. Riyadh is a fantastic city, growing every day."

12:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup of Al-Ittihad

Al-Sahafi; Al-Manhali, Ahmed Hegazy, Al-Hawsawi; N'Golo Kanté, Fabinho, Sultan Al-Farhan; Romarinho, Abderazzak Hamdallah, Karim Benzema. 
12:35 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup of Al-Hilal

Yassine Bono; Saud Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Albulayhi, Renan Lodi; Milinkovic-Savic, Rúben Neves, Al-Faraj; Malcolm, Al-Dawsari, Mitrovic.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad will be: to be defined.
12:25 AM2 hours ago

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad, however, eliminated Navbahor Namangan 2-1. Coach Jorge Jesus' team has the best attack in the competition with 22 goals scored and 8 goals conceded. Furthermore, Al-Hilal are unbeaten in 25 games.
12:20 AM2 hours ago

Al-Hilal

In 53 official games played, the record is in favor of Al-Hilal, with 24 victories. There were 15 draws and 14 wins for Al-Ittihad. In the round of 16, Al-Hilal beat Sepahan 6-2 on aggregate.
12:15 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Kingdom Arena

The Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad match will be played at the stadium Kingdom Arena, in Riad, Saudi Arabia, with a capacity of 26,000 people.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 AFC Champions League match: Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Live Updates!

My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
